ABERDEEN – A wrongful termination lawsuit against the City of Aberdeen previously filed by city attorney Walter Zinn Jr. has been a discussion point during several previous board of aldermen meetings.
During July 5’s meeting, attorney Jim Mozingo of Mozingo & Quarles reported the lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice in Monroe County Circuit Court, meaning Zinn can’t refile the claim again in circuit court.
The Starkville firm represented the city in the matter.
“With the exception of pursuing the city’s attorney fees, we did exactly what you asked us to and got the case dismissed with prejudice. It is all over unless you take the unusual pursuit of approving an appeal,” he said.
Zinn filed the lawsuit in 2021 after being terminated and replaced by Bob Faulks as city attorney. Zinn has selected as city attorney in 2020 when the current administration took office and was reinstated earlier this year. During that time, the makeup of the mayor’s seat and wards 1 and 5 aldermen seats have changed.
In responding to a question from Mayor Charles Scott about when everything is effective, Mozingo said litigation ends 30 days after a judge enter an order to allow time for an appeal.
Following executive session, aldermen voted 4-1 to pay the $10,000 in attorney fees to Mozingo & Quarles, with Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth voting against it. A 3-2 vote passed to pay Zinn’s bill to the city, with adjustments to be made afterwards. Board members did not elaborate on the adjustments.
“I did not realize Mr. Zinn hasn’t gotten a check since he’s been with the City of Aberdeen,” Garth said.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom and Ward 5 Alderman Shea Cain voted against the motion, which was made by Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday.
“These are only for court services, not any board meeting,” Zinn said. “These are only for municipal court and circuit court appeals.”
In other business, Scott addressed a missed water sample test in May. No issues were found, and the June test was completed with no issues found. The city is contracting with ESG Operations Inc. for its water sample testing and training for employees.
“EPA just passed legislation that all cities have to evaluate their lead pipes and to ensure where you have them at,” he said. “ESG is one of the companies trained to do this so instead of us having to pay someone else to come in, they’ll help us GPS each one of our locations.”
He said the city recently received a $4 million grant to improve the city’s water system, including a new tank and work on all 14 wells, and ESG will assist.
Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins recapped recent events, including the recent Paradise Alley kickoff event. The next event there will be held in September.
She promoted this week’s Christmas in July event through Aberdeen Main Street, which includes sales promotions and photos with Santa Claus.
Scott also said the Mayor’s Youth Council’s Blue Carpet Ball fundraiser will be held July 28. The group is raising funds for a trip to Nashville next spring to visit several universities.
Aldermen approved vehicles for the police and public works departments, which will be financed through Cadence Equipment Finance at 5.7% for 60 months.
Development matters
During citizen input, Aberdeen native Teresa Baker-Young spoke about the condition of the former Big Star building, emphasizing 18-wheeler parking which has caused significant damage to the parking lot.
For the past few years, she and her husband have been in the process of acquiring the property, which has a lien on it, with the intention of converting the former grocery store building into a gym.
“It was four or five years since we started the work on that building, having to go through the legal process. I’m noticing there have been trucks that have destroyed the parking lot and broken the glass on the building. A lot has gone on since we took interest in it,” she said.
It was recommended for her to post No Parking signs on the property and contact the police department for enforcement.
Young is waiting for the statute of limitation on the property lien to expire. Holliday asked if she has any interest in selling the building, which she wasn’t sure.
Due to the required amount of time after publishing notice, aldermen approved to reschedule a public hearing regarding a property rezoning request submitted by HHH Real Estate, which was originally planned for last week.
“We can have the meeting tomorrow night and what will happen is it’ll serve the purpose of the meeting but if anybody wants to protest, all they’ve got to do is hire a dime store attorney somewhere to file a motion and it’s going to have to happen again,” Cain said.
Aldermen also approved to revert an easement to the original owners of a piece of property so it can be sold. The city has an easement on property intended for a subdivision 65 years ago, which has caused issues for the sale. A couple plans to build a home on the property.
“The subdivision plat runs with the deed until the end of time unless somebody does something legally to change that. There was a planned road called Grove Street that was supposed to go in the subdivision. In 1958, they dedicated that planned street to the county, which has been annexed in Ward 4 since then,” said realtor Dustin Clardy.
Also after executive, aldermen approved a bid from Cook Development LLC to complete improvements at The Magnolias. The other bid submitted did not follow proper form.
The project was previously awarded funds through the state. After engineering and contractor fees, there’s less than $100,000 available to address structural and drainage issues on the historic home.
