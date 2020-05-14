During meetings last week, the Aberdeen and Amory boards of aldermen discussed restrictions through Gov. Tate Reeves’ safer-at-home order and how it applies to their cities.
May 8, after both boards met, the governor extended the order until 8 a.m. May 25 but approved the reopening of salons, barbershops and gyms, which must abide by strict safety and health guidelines.
During its May 5 meeting, the Amory Board of Aldermen discussed an amendment the governor made to the order, which reopened parks and allowed restaurants to reopen dining rooms at 50 percent capacity.
It was effective from May 7 until May 11, essentially easing the safer-at-home order earlier than its May 11 expiration date.
“The interesting thing about this order is that it’s only good for four days. We have the expectation that Gov. Reeves will issue another order on Monday [May 11], and none of us knows what that’s going to be at this point in time,” said Mayor Brad Blalock.
Under the order, restaurants were requested to post notices at entrances asking patrons not to enter if they are experiencing symptoms that may indicate virus infection. Restaurant staff members are also required to wear face masks.
The second part of the order authorized state parks to reopen provided that social distancing and standard pandemic-specific sanitary practices are maintained. Municipal and private parks were also permitted to reopen per guidelines adopted by local authorities.
“After listening to the governor and other area mayors, it makes more sense to follow the guidelines of the state [for municipal parks]. An important part specifies no gathering of over 20 people will be permitted,” Blalock said.
He interpreted the order to permit practices for individual teams on ballfields but no games to be played with competing teams that would gather more than 20 people together on one field. Blalock added Amory Parks and Recreation Department Director Rory Thornton has been getting calls about scheduling practices, which cannot be done yet.
Children’s playgrounds will remain closed until the governor lifts that restriction. “Park Closed” signs at Frisco Park were transferred to the city’s playgrounds.
“Our concern is about children possibly getting infection from the equipment. At the end of the day, everyone must make a decision for themselves,” Blalock said.
The Aberdeen Board of Aldermen had a work session May 7 to discuss the order, mainly regarding local retailers. Ward 2 Alderman Doug Stone mentioned in May 5’s regular session meeting Oxford enforced rules requiring shoppers to wear masks inside stores but said during the work session it was too stringent for Aberdeen businesses.
“People going in these businesses are never too crowded. In Lann [Hardware], about half the people have masks on,” he said.
Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins said business owners are being informed from local sources about what each order means to their stores.
Ward 3 Alderman David Ewing asked about the approach to holding city court.
“We’re going to have somebody outside asking for people’s names and telephone numbers and we’ll call them in when it’s their turn,” said city clerk Jackie Benson.