ABERDEEN – Companies’ needs for employees are still in demand as much as job seekers’ needs for employment. To benefit both sectors, the City of Aberdeen will host a job fair July 14 from 1 until 4 p.m. at its park and recreation building, located at the intersection of Commerce and Matubba streets.
“It fits both molds, especially since we have new organizations in the city opening pretty soon. We want to support their efforts to get new applicants,” said Mayor Charles Scott.
As of late last week, employers committed to the job fair included Westlake, the Care Center of Aberdeen, Monroe Regional Hospital’s Garden Suites, Monroe Regional Hospital, McDonald’s and the Aberdeen water, public works and police departments.
Additionally, stations will be set up for Itawamba Community College, the WIN Job Center and the Aberdeen fire and electric departments.
Job seekers should bring their resumes and dress in business attire.
The city has worked with Dr. Greg Yarbrough, a WIOA career coach through ICC at the Monroe County Government Complex, for workforce development to prepare people for the job market.
“Our objective is to cross all spectrums when it comes to people looking for a job or looking to get into a job program. With working with ICC and the job program, they’re not only going to mentor them within the program but they’re also going to make sure they’re taking care of the essential things,” Scott said.