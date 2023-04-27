ABERDEEN – For the remainder of the year, the city will use an outside company to oversee its hiring process. During its April 18 meeting, the board of aldermen approved to use TKO StaffPros for the next eight months to try alleviating expenses, such as drug screenings and advertising.
“We have a revolving door, and it seems like every other week somebody’s leaving. We’re trying to hire one, two are leaving. We’re trying to hire three, four are leaving. Something is wrong with our hiring process,” said Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes. “TKO is going to do the interviews, they’re going to do the background checks, they’re going to do the drug screens. If these people are not qualified, they’re not going to present them to us.”
He said in 2021, roughly $7,000 was spent on drug screenings, $7,200 was spent last year and almost $4,000 has already been spent in 2023 for that purpose.
“With those people no longer working with us, we’re losing out,” Haynes said.
He said $11,700 was spent to advertise open positions in 2021, roughly $10,000 was spent in 2022 and almost $4,200 was spent in the past four months for job ads.
Comparing TKO to a temp service, Haynes and Mayor Charles Scott said the company will be reimbursed a percentage through an upcharge for services.
“When these people are under them, they’ll actually work 520 hours for TKO. After that 520 hours is over with, we get to decide whether we want to hire them on full-time or not,” Haynes said, adding employees sign a contract with TKO, which includes pay obligations.
After discussion, aldermen approved to hire a laborer for the public works department who completed a workforce partnership program through Itawamba Community College and the city.
In a separate public works matter later in the meeting, aldermen approved for department director Richard Boone to get estimates to repair a resident’s concrete driveway after a new culvert was installed and crush and run gravel was used to cover it.
“The policy is no matter what we do as far as cutting concrete down, we replace it with crush and run. As a citizen, myself, as well as a worker, if somebody cut my concrete, I would want it replaced,” he said.
“When you tear out someone’s concrete, you’re going to keep having this problem. Someone is going to complain. I’ve been hearing it for three to five years. Every time you put crush and run in, someone’s going to complain,” Boone added.
A resident living alongside Walters Drive asked for an update about a drainage survey to resolve issues in the neighborhood, and Scott said the engineer is still working on it.
Cemetery maintenance
During his input, Haynes passed along citizens’ concerns about the privately-owned cemetery, Oddfellows East, which the city has addressed numerous times in previous years.
“I know the ownership is up in the air. We need some clarity from the state department on how we move forward from a cemetery in disarray,” he said.
Boards of aldermen have historically approved to adjudicate the property for cleanup, and several volunteer efforts have been organized as well. Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday and Scott asked for clarity on how the city can acquire the cemetery.
“There are some issues that come along with getting that property because there’s been so many people out there selling plots who don’t know anything about, nor have you received paperwork. Therefore, there’s potential for complications going out there and us now selling plots,” Scott said.
He said the city should make an effort to connect with people who have purchased burial plots.
“One lady came and when they dug her plot up, there was like two or three bodies already in,” said Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth, saying some of the same plots have been sold more than once.
Haynes wants the city to begin the first step of completely resolving Oddfellows East issues. In the meantime, Scott invited people to volunteer to maintain the property.
City attorney matters
During her input, Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom’s motion to rescind the hire of city attorney Walter Zinn Jr. died due to lack of a second. She then motioned to settle with the summary judgment of Zinn’s wrongful termination lawsuit against the city, which led to an executive session.
During a previous aldermen meeting, the city approved to settle the lawsuit with no cost to the city. Zinn filed the suit after being terminated in 2021 and replaced by Bob Faulks as city attorney.
Following the executive session, Scott asked for a motion to adjourn, but Holliday motioned to accept Zinn’s proposal for services explained during closed door discussion.
Garth offered a second, but Scott hesitated to call the matter to a vote. Haynes ultimately recused himself, and the motion passed 2-1, with Odom voting against it.
“Let the record reflect, I did not have the information I’ve tried to seek from the state department, as well as personal legal counsel,” Haynes said of his reasoning to recuse himself from the vote.
Consulting contract
Board members heard a presentation during their April 17 work session from Atlanta-based Affluent Marketing & Consulting Group.
“I believe in moving Aberdeen forward and I want to give this company a shot to move us out of the dark, Holliday said.
His motion to move forward with a contractual agreement was unanimously approved.
“Our first priority is understanding the direction the city wants to take next and where we can secure additional funds and resources to ensure the city has what it needs to implements the plans it wants to implement,” said Affluent Marketing & Consulting Group CEO/Chief Partnership Officer Michelle Thomas outside of the meeting.
She expressed her appreciation of receiving the unanimous vote to consult for the city.
“We want to make sure we have everyone on the same page that we’re working on the right things for Aberdeen,” she said.
“When we think about community vitality, it’s how can we make our community that vital so it sustains itself now and in the future, and we create opportunities for our citizenry so we create the kind of life they want in their community. As we bring manufacturing and jobs into our community, how do we help our people secure those jobs?,” Thomas said. “We’re not trying to make Aberdeen Atlanta. We just want to make Aberdeen the best Aberdeen it can be, and there are a lot of opportunities for that.”
Tornado response
Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration offered insight to city officials regarding available programs in the aftermath of the March 24 tornado.
“There really was no survivor damage in the city as I understand it, but there’s a relationship outside of the city and the communities around it so people will be coming to you that you support so we want you to understand the process,” said Tom Hardy of FEMA’s intergovernmental affairs.
While the county’s disaster recovery center is located at the Monroe County Government Complex in Amory, Haynes said Egypt residents impacted by the tornado need attention.
Scott connected Hardy with an Egypt resident regarding a recommendation of using a church in the community to host a site visit to assist local residents.
Hardy said the state decides where disaster recovery centers are located. The SBA’s business recovery center is located at the Monroe County Courthouse Annex, alongside Chestnut Street in Aberdeen.
The deadline to register for FEMA assistance and physical damage assistance through the SBA is May 25.
Historic preservation
Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission Chairperson Kathy Seymour updated aldermen on the process of a certified local government grant for the BaptistVille Historic District, which includes 220 structures.
“If we don’t get the National Register [of Historic Places] nomination this time, we will go back in for another grant and include a larger survey area and add to it,” she said. “Part of the problem we’ve had with getting it on the National Register is the number of homes that are not really historically significant. I’m hoping they’re going to overlook that and concentrate on the very important features of that district and why it’s important to the city.”
Holliday asked if there are any grants that could be pursued for the southside, particularly the community center.
“It’s part of the Black History Trail so once we get a National Register district on the northside, we can proceed to other possible resources,” Seymour said.
On a different topic, aldermen approved to move forward with the application process for a fitness court grant at Newberger Park. Haynes made the motion, which included upgrading playground equipment at the park.
“I’ve committed to us doing what we need to do to upgrade all the equipment out there. I think it’s important to fill out each one of our parks but for each one of our parks to be unique to the area it’s located,” Scott said, adding he’d like to upgrade the historic former Black library at the park.
Haynes has talked to natives who want to help towards improvements at the library and park, including a pavilion and WiFi availability.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.