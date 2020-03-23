AMORY – An order signed by Mayor Brad Blalock Monday follows suit with some neighboring cities as a response to COVID-19. From now through March 31, mandates will be in place including non-essential businesses limiting the numbers of people to 10 or less at one time inside their businesses.
Non-essential businesses are defined in the order as barbershops, salons, sporting goods stores, retail stores and gyms.
Examples of essential businesses include medical and healthcare clinics, gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, cleaners and laundromats, discount and dollar stores, banks, hardware stores, electrical stores, plumbing stores, auto parts stores, building materials stores and daycares.
The City of Amory, through the order, is asking people to use good judgment and stay at home except when it is absolutely necessarily to be out, such as traveling to and from work or purchasing necessities.
City officials also ask for people to shop local when this emergency is over.
“Our local small businesses have been greatly impacted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. These people are the backbone of our community and have invested time and money to serve us locally. Please encourage and pray for them,” the order states.
Additional components of the order include restaurants closing dining rooms, adding drive-thru, curbside takeout and delivery services may continue.
There will also be increased police activity after 8 p.m. each night.