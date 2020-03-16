AMORY – During a board of aldermen meeting last month, Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill voiced a reminder for all new and existing businesses to check with city officials prior to making changes at their properties.
“Plans for new buildings, as well as alterations, need to be reviewed to ensure that such plans are in compliance with the 2018 editions of the International Fire Code and International Building Code as adopted per Ordinance 1718,” he said.
The City of Amory has followed the lead of other cities to adopt uniform community standards ensuring people’s safety in public buildings and promoting quality of life for the community.
Requirements also apply for residential projects to ensure that homes are safe to inhabit and contribute to community guidelines as set forth in the zoning ordinances.
“The purpose of the planning regulations is to facilitate a process with the least detours that can happen if people make arrangements without sufficient knowledge of code requirements,” McGonagill said.
For residential planning, plan requirements may be submitted on standard size paper, which include a site plan, foundation plans and floor plan(s). If a pre-engineered (metal) system will be used, both building plans and foundation plans will need to be stamped by registered design professionals.
Where a sprinkler system for fire suppression is required, plans or a letter of intent from the sprinkler contractor will be required to be submitted with the plan package. Names of city-approved general contractors, electricians and plumbers will also need to be provided along with copies of their licenses.
For non-residential projects, all plans must be prepared by a registered design professional and include drawings for the site, foundation and floor plan(s), building elevations and mechanical systems. Names of city-approved general contractors and mechanical contractors will also need to be provided with copies of their licenses.
Other requirements include a copy of the material purchase certificate, sprinkler plans (if required) and a KnoxBox fire access key box as required by the fire chief. The city clerk’s office will also provide information on bonding requirements and verifying local business licenses of contractors.
Planning and zoning in Amory is administered by the code enforcement officer working in conjunction with the city’s planning and zoning office.
Building plans are first reviewed by the Amory Development Board, which then refers all approvals to the board of aldermen for its decision. The development board is the direct source of information and variances, as well as permitting and sign placement questions.
A link to the checklist for construction permits may be accessed by visiting http://www.cityofamoryms.com/departments/planning-zoning.