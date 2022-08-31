HATLEY – While in high school, the late Scarlett Thompson was nearly as involved in extracurricular activities as a student-athlete could be.
From holding a student council seat to dominating a third basemen spot on the Lady Tigers’ softball roster, her Hatley High School Class of 1996 classmates voted her Best All Around.
Twenty six years later, the same classmates collectively honored the former Hatley school nurse with a bench outside of her office.
“You all know how special Scarlett was to all of us, and she was such a legacy here so when Tara [Wren] talked to me about what the class could do to honor her memory, they wanted to do something that would be here for a long time. I thought what better way than a bench outside the nurse’s office, where she spent all of her time serving our students? Now, every time a student comes to the nurse and they’re waiting, they’re seeing a bench with her name. Hopefully, when years have passed, people will stop and question and ask, and her legacy will live on from there,” said Hatley Attendance Center Principal Kristy Keeton during an Aug. 22 dedication.
Thompson lost her battle to breast cancer April 13 at the age of 43.
People from throughout the entire county rallied behind her as she fought the disease, and faculty and staff from the Hatley, Hamilton and Smithville attendance centers donated time for Thompson when she had to be out for treatments.
“It’s been an outpouring with all the lives she touched,” said her mother-in-law Jean Robinson. “She took a cut in pay when she came here but she took care of those babies.”
Thompson began her role as Hatley’s school nurse Aug. 21, 2015 after working 15 years at Dr. Clint Washington’s family practice.
“With school nurses, you’ve got to have both sides of it. You have to be able to be caring but also know when to send that child back to class and give them a little pat on the back. She knew the kids so that she knew what was what. She knew who needed what and was very specific to every child,” Keeton said.
Thompson’s mother, Sharon, remembered getting calls and texts from her when she needed certain size coats for students who may come to school in just a T-shirt during the wintertime.
Last week’s dedication was an example of the love from her classmates carrying on after her passing.
“It was kind of instant,” Keeton said of the class wanting to honor Thompson. “We thought about doing a bird bath, but I wanted a place for lots of people to see it and thought this would be perfect.”
Sharon and Thompson’s father, Mike, thanked everyone who contributed to the efforts.
“That class was very, very close. They were typical teenagers but they might have been a little bit of a notch above teenagers in lots of ways,” he said. “A huge part of the reason they were great kids was because of their parents.”
Making glory days count
In and out of the school setting growing up, Thompson made an impression with her classmates. She was cheer captain and also a member of the basketball and track teams, Beta Club and Hall of Fame.
“She was everybody’s friend – a great student, a great person who was active in her church and was always here at the school,” Sharon said.
While in high school, the Lady Tigers softball team won the state championship three times, and members of the class of ’96 helped cheer the team along on the winning streak to Jackson.
“With softball, especially, they traveled and were there. They’d fill up bleachers on one side,” Sharon said.
Mike recalled a game against Mooreville for the north-half championship, and the majority of her class was in the top three or four rows of the bleachers.
“She came to the plate and hit a ball in the gap for a standup triple, and they got to jumping up and down hollering and broke a 2x10 plank in the bleachers,” he said.
Through Thompson’s adult years and battles with cancer, her legacy on the field carried through as motivation.
“When anybody was in a bind for any reason or needed a pick-me-up, we always said, ‘Bottom of the seventh, bases loaded, two outs. Who do we want up?’ We put that on her tombstone. Even when she was at home and so bad, we’d whisper that in her ear. She was the one we wanted up,” Sharon said.
