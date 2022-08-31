mcj-2022-08-31-news-bench-dedication

Family members of late Hatley Attendance Center nurse Scarlett Thompson sit on a bench dedicated last week in her memory. Pictured are, front row, from left, her mother, Sharon Hathcock, and mother-in-law, Jean Robinson, and back row, her father, Mike Hathcock; son, Clay; and husband, Kyle. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

HATLEY – While in high school, the late Scarlett Thompson was nearly as involved in extracurricular activities as a student-athlete could be.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus