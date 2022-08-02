NETTLETON – From teaching students how to make functional kidneys to empowering students to teach their peers about health lifestyles, Valeria Gladney has taken a creative approach in her 26 years of teaching. Beginning this school year, she hopes the same enthusiasm will carry over through her first administrative role as principal of Nettleton Intermediate School.
“I like trying a lot of hands-on and unique ways to teach something. I’m not just that sit and get person. Our students frown on that anyway. We’ve got to be innovative and find ways to reach every child,” she said.
This summer, she served as director of her church’s summer reading program, which offered reading and math lessons for kindergartners through 12th-graders. In the role, she found something age-appropriate and of interest to everyone and at the end of the program, they wanted more.
For example, fifth- and sixth-graders dissected pigs in the church fellowship hall at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church.
“I explained to them why we dissect is so we can compare our anatomy to the specimen. It’s all about making ways to connect real learning with every day life,” she said.
All in all, she has taught for 26 years, including six years at Nettleton High School. In her new role as principal, she won’t be afraid to call upon veteran teachers for assistance.
“If there’s a teacher who is strong in an area and I have a teacher who is weak in that area, I plan to ask them to help me help them. We’ve got to help each other to make sure everybody feels comfortable in teaching our children,” she said.
Gladney wants to offer a support system for educators.
“I want to take my enthusiasm for education into the school and empower every teacher to have the tools to prepare students for success. I want them to feel like they’re supported so that they can trust and confide in me if they’re having areas of weakness or any concerns and I want to be able to find resources to fill those gaps,” she said.
Gladney is both excited and anxious in filling the principal role.
“I’m excited because people saw enough in me to think I could fulfill this position and do a good job. I’m excited about that kind of trust and confidence. I’m anxious because I don’t know everything but I want to do a good job,” she said.
Progress is her main goal through her new role.
“I want every student we serve in this school to show progress, however that looks,” she said. “Progress is the biggest goal. We’ve got to set the standards regardless of what age they are. I don’t care what grade you’re in, we take the no excuses approach at our church. Regardless of your age or your grade, you should do your best every day, no excuses. That’s what I expect here. I don’t expect every child to perform at the same level but whatever their level is, I expect them to do their best every day.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.