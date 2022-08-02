mcj-2022-07-27-schools-nettleton-gladney-intro

Nettleton Intermediate School Principal Valeria Gladney has taken a creative approach as being a classroom teacher and she plans to continue that drive through her first year as an administrator.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

NETTLETON – From teaching students how to make functional kidneys to empowering students to teach their peers about health lifestyles, Valeria Gladney has taken a creative approach in her 26 years of teaching. Beginning this school year, she hopes the same enthusiasm will carry over through her first administrative role as principal of Nettleton Intermediate School.

Newsletters

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus