ABERDEEN – People will have two opportunities in the coming weekends to help cleanup different parts of Aberdeen. For starters, the next community cleanup day is planned for Sept. 21.
Volunteers will meet on the steps of City Hall at 8 a.m., and safety vests, garbage bags and gloves will be provided. The cleanup day will last until noon.
Organizer Linda Record said target areas to be cleaned include S. Meridian and W. Forrest streets. Through previous cleanup days, volunteers spread out throughout different parts of town to fill bags with litter.
“It’s just a matter of getting the same old people to do the same old jobs and inspire other people to get involved,” she said of regular volunteers. “All of us together divide and conquer to get the job done.”
She expressed her wish of seeing more of the city’s leaders being involved with Saturday’s event.
On Sept. 28, a cleanup effort will focus on the Blue Bluff recreational area in conjunction with National Public Lands Day.
Organizer Em Walters said three to five boats of volunteers have committed to pull debris from the waterway, and arrangements have been made for shoreline pickup.
There is still a need for people to clean debris from the river bank.
“People can bring rakes, gloves and boots to clean up the shoreline. We’ll have the water covered. We’ll have trash bags and water for anyone who wants to volunteer,” Walters said. “It’s a win-win for the [Bukka White] blues fest since the area will be nice and clean for it.”
The blues festival is scheduled for Oct. 11 and 12 at Blue Bluff. Anyone wishing to volunteer Sept. 28 can meet at the area’s pavilion at 10 a.m. Lunch will be provided for cleanup volunteers.