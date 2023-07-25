Douglas Nielsen, who served in the Mississippi National Guard for 34 years, was inspired by God's divine intervention in keeping him out of harm's way throughout life, which led to him recently writing a book.
AMORY – Douglas Nielsen, who moved to Monroe County from Wisconsin as a teenager, has experienced near misses from disasters throughout his life. Even though he has had ups and downs with being a faithful church attendee, he credits God’s hand for keeping him safe throughout life.
“I had a lot of dealings up north, nothing really bad, and I was pretty much a good child. I got a little wilder once I got down here and got older. My mama started going to church and got us going to church. As young teenagers do, we sort of quit going but she was still going and trying to get us to go,” he said.
Nielsen said as a teenager, he knew the right things to do in life but still sometimes did what was wrong.
He ultimately returned to church after his mother died from cancer.
“By that time, I’d been in the National Guard for a couple of years. I spent 34 years in the National Guard,” he said, adding he has worked at Walmart for the past 30 years. “I’m not one to quit a job quick. I believe in honest work for honest pay and believe in the Golden Rule.”
As he matured, Nielsen said he realized everyone is still a sinner after being saved, but God’s hand remains with us throughout near misses in life. Avoided disasters in life inspired him to recently write a book he hopes will resonate with others.
He served with National Guard units in Amory, Tupelo and Vicksburg from 1983 to 2016. His unit was activated to go to Operation Desert Storm but the war ended before leaving.
Nielsen was deployed to Iraq in 2011 through Operation New Dawn.
“He was with me and pretty much the rest of the group when we went to Iraq because we didn’t have any fatalities while we were there,” he said.
“That was the year of the tornado in Smithville. I was living there at the time, and they asked me if I needed to go home. I had talked to my wife, and the only damage we had was only a 2x4 that went through our dining room window. Again, that was God’s hand that saved my house,” Nielsen added.
He also credits divine intervention for avoiding a motor vehicle accident by splitting a pack of deer with three on one side of the car and three on the other while driving 80 miles per hour.
“That’s only God’s hand. That wasn’t my driving skill or anything else,” Nielsen said.
