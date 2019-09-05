Enrollment for a free telephone-based alert system helping residents of Three Rivers Planning Development District’s eight-county service area has gotten easier for those not already registered. People may now sign up for the CodeRED warning system in the county by texting ‘Monroe’ to 99411 from their cell phones to enroll in the system with no fees required from users.
“I give CodeRED as much credit as the shelters and sirens. We’re so much more ahead on our warning systems in comparison to 2011,” said Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson.
CodeRED gives warnings regarding events such as tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and flash floods. Monroe County officials have also used the system in the past to alert people of election days or a change in schedule of garbage pickup through the general notifications option.
With the new enrollment system, after ‘Monroe’ is sent to the number, a link is automatically texted back for the person to sign up for the free service.
Sanderson recommends for people already using the service who have moved to a different address to register new addresses for the system.
The traditional way of registering is still available by registering online at www.trpdd.com/codered/ and by clicking on Monroe County. People may also call the Monroe County EMA’s administrative line at 369-3683 or Sanderson at 315-6906 during normal business hours for assistance signing up as well.