A free service for Monroe County residents offers advanced warning for weather events, from floods to tornadoes. The CodeRED warning system makes alert calls specific to people’s registered addresses.
People signed up for CodeRED receive a call from a 1-800 number alerting them of warnings specific to the address they registered. CodeRED users may select if they’d like to receive alerts for tornado, severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings.
Monroe County officials have also used the system to alert people of election days or a change in schedule of solid waste pickup through the general notifications option.
The service is provided for free through the Monroe County Board of Supervisors and Three Rivers Planning and Development District.
To supplement CodeRED, weather radios are a good idea for people to keep track of potential severe weather.
People may sign up for the service online at www.trpdd.com/codered/ and by clicking on Monroe County. People may also call the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency’s administrative line at 369-3683 or county EMA director Donna Sanderson at 315-6906 during normal business hours for assistance signing up.
People can also sign up by texting Monroe to 99411 from their cell phones to enroll in the system with no fees required from users. With this system, after enrolling a link is automatically texted back for the person to sign up for the free service.
People who may have moved just registering for the service are urged to change their CodeRED address to reflect their new address.