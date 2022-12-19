In quite a change from the past 10 Christmases that have been either warm or stormy, a very cold (possibly extremely cold) Christmas is expected across most of the nation.
The GFS forecast model, as well as the other global models, continue to show temperatures for Monroe County, Tupelo and Columbus at or below freezing Christmas weekend with low temperatures in the mid-teens to potentially dropping into the single digits. I know in my lifetime I can't recall a Christmas with low temperatures in the single digits and highs below freezing.
Will we see a White Christmas? While that is difficult to say, odds are pretty high for winter weather including snow around or during Christmas. With the cold air already in place, it will not take much to produce wintry precipitation. Even places that don't usually see snow, like along the Gulf Coast back towards Houston, could see a few flurries flying. Wind chill values will likely drop into the single digits and even below zero in a few areas.
The coldest will be from Thursday night through possibly Sunday. High temperatures are predicted to be 16 to 29. Low temperatures could potentially be as low as 4 to 16. The wind chill values are predicted to be 10 below zero to 9 above.
Winds Friday will be out of the WNW at 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.
Snow potential: Late Thursday into Friday. How much snow is unknown at this time but if everything comes together just right, we could see a decent amount. Pipes will freeze if left uncovered, and there could be black ice issues on the overpasses/roads.
