mcj-2023-05-17-news-idol-disney

The "American Idol" top 5, from left, Colin Stough, We Ani, Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle and Zachariah Smith, pose for a photo ahead of Disney Night.

 Eric McCandless

Monroe County musicians Colin Stough and Zachariah Smith captivated a national audience May 14 with their renditions of songs from popular Disney movies on “American Idol.”

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you