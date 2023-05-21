The past few months have come with several firsts for aspiring Gattman singer-songwriter Colin Stough. After racking up new fans, followers on social media and airline miles this year to Los Angeles and Hawaii, he ended his “American Idol” run May 21 as the third-place finalist and the first contestant to be eliminated.
Iam Tongi was named as this season's "American Idol" winner, and Megan Danielle was the runner-up.
Stough is the second Monroe County artist to compete in an "American Idol" season finale. Trent Harmon of Becker won season 15 in 2016.
During Sunday night’s star-studded three-hour season finale, Stough performed Keith Urban’s “Stupid Boy,” following a mentor session with Urban, and Chris Stapleton’s “Either Way.”
Celebrity judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan noted his growth and development as a performer throughout the season.
“You are so sweet, Colin. I think when we met you, you were doing HVAC [work] and making sure you were keeping it cool and stuff. I feel like when you were here with us in the very beginning, you were at 10 percent and now you’re at 60 to 70 percent. You hear when you give them a twirl how they react. When you hit 100 percent out there in the real world, watch out, buddy; you’re going to need your own air conditioning,” Perry said.
Stough and Bryan also teamed up for a rendition of Conway Twitty's "Slow Hand."
Leading up to the finale, Stough’s first single, “I Still Talk to Jesus,” was released Friday. By Saturday morning, the song was #5 on the iTunes country downloads chart and #15 on iTunes overall downloads chart.
Sunday night’s season finale also featured Amory musician Zachariah Smith, who is a top 5 finisher this season. He and REO Speedwagon vocalist Kevin Cronin performed “Take It on the Run.”
Smith’s new single, “American Grace,” was also released Friday. In a video message to his followers last week, Smith thanked fans for their support and expressed appreciation for the “American Idol” experience.
“We’re not done. This is just the new beginning to my new chapter in this new life,” Smith said.
Additionally, the season finale featured Stough’s hometown visit to Monroe County, which was filmed March 16. Clips included a motorcycle ride and visit with family in Gattman, a pep rally at Hatley High School’s gymnasium, a parade on Amory Main Street, a presentation by Amory Mayor Corey Glenn of a key to the city and a concert at Hatley’s football field.
“It’s not every day you get to come back home. You got your jet, you got your own bus, you got the keys to the city. Ladies and gentlemen, ‘American Idol’ can do this to you too,” Richie said.
’The best day of my life’
One year ago to the week, Stough walked across Hatley’s football field with the class of 2022 to receive his high school diploma.
Fast forwarding to last week, his live performance attracted an estimated 2,300 to 2,500 fans filling up the bleachers and field. A special guest, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Rickey Medlocke, joined him for takes on “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Simple Man,” the song he auditioned with in New Orleans that secured his golden ticket to Hollywood Week.
Stough described last Tuesday as the best day of his life.
“L.A. is great, but there ain’t nothing like the 662, baby,” he told the crowd after coming on stage. “Man, it feels good to be home. I’m so glad I’m home for a few days.”
He opened with his original song, “Bad Day,” and followed with Whiskey Myers, Band of Heathens and Lynyrd Skynyrd covers. "Bad Day" also charted last week on iTunes' country downloads chart.
“As many of y’all know, there was a song that changed my life, and that song would be ‘Simple Man.’ I just want to let y’all know I’m going to give it to you but I had some help show up,” Stough said in introducing Medlocke as his special guest.
He was instantly impressed with Stough from his New Orleans audtion.
“I started watching this guy from the moment he did his audition. My wife and I fell in love with the guy. To me, he has been really incredible through the whole show. I think he’s got the most incredible voice. When I got the call to be here, it was an absolute yes and I was so happy I got invited. Colin, I really appreciate you having me,” Medlocke said.
Like the Hatley gym and in front of businesses and homes in Amory and Hatley, the concert was adorned with signs celebrating Stough and articulating on his performance tagline – ‘I Love My Mama.’
“Y’all have honestly made this the best day of my life now I’m fixing to go catch a plane and finish what I started,” he said before leaving the concert.
Earlier in the afternoon, a pep rally exclusively for Hatley Attendance Center included Monroe County School District Superintendent Dr. Chad O’Brian presenting him a plaque proclaiming May 16, 2023 as Colin Stough Day, recollections from his longtime friend Jon-Michael Northington, a football toss by Hatley’s quarterback Logan Brown to Stough, a singing of the school’s alma mater led by members of the class of 2022 and a presentation of his framed #5 football jersey by Coach Ken Adams.
“As coaches, we have the opportunity to teach kids and every coach will tell you this, there are some qualities that you can just tell in certain kids, and you were one of those. I see it in your music. When you came out on stage and sang ‘Simple Man,’ it came through the TV as being real and honest. I think that’s what everybody sees in you,” Adams said.
He said Stough is giving those impacted by March 24’s EF-3 tornado hope and giving people belief in the area.
A parade on Amory Main Street included motorcycles, dance groups, pageant winners and students from Amory, Hamilton, Hatley and Sulligent, Alabama. Stough’s employer, Brown & Son Heat and Air, was also in the lineup.
Inspiring others
The hometown visit, which was organized by a local committee and made possible by several Monroe County sponsors, was a huge opportunity for Hatley Attendance Center and a huge inspiration for others.
“It’s the biggest thing that’s ever happened here as far as I’m concerned. He graduated just last year and is still just an 18-year-old kid to us, but the transformation he’s made from last year and from the beginning of the competition to the end has just been incredible. We knew he was a star last year, but he’s just blossomed into a superstar,” said Hatley Attendance Center Principal Kristy Keeton.
She said the energy among students, faculty and staff has been electric during this season of “American Idol.”
“Everybody has just been so excited about it. People here in Hatley and the surrounding areas, they’re just his biggest cheerleaders. They are just so happy for him and know that he deserves it, and everybody’s just tickled about it,” Keeton said.
Stough is the second Hatley High School alum to make it to earn a golden ticket to Hollywood Week. Country artist Priscilla Barker was featured on back-to-back seasons of “American Idol” in 2014 and 2015.
Stough’s opening act for last week’s concert was Jon Bradley Kennedy, 18, of Hatley, who aspires to continue the town’s growing country music legacy.
“I think the key takeaway from today for the kids in school here in Hatley is they see [Stough] is just a year removed from graduating. In fact, at the beginning of the year, he was out front working on our air conditioners just in August. It’s incredible for the students to see what is truly possible when you follow your dreams and set your mind to what it is you’re intending to do with your life,” Keeton said.
