The nation’s vote advanced Colin Stough of Gattman and Zachariah Smith of Amory to the next phase of “American Idol” during Monday night’s live episode. The two local musicians advanced to the top 12 before taking the stage to prove their talents once again.
Stough stepped outside of his country/classic rock comfort zone with an intimate acoustic performance of Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own.” His strong vocals brought not only audience members to their feet but celebrity judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to theirs for a standing ovation.
“One moment can change your life, and that was the moment,” Perry said following the performance.
After getting an excited hug from Bryan, Stough said he had a song picked but told his coaches “Dancing on My Own” was in his heart.
Smith’s cover of Toto’s “Hold the Line” was in his element, from hitting the notes and showing off his stage presence and style of classic rock renditions.
After his performance, host Ryan Seacrest asked what America will see if he continues in competition during the next few weeks, which garnered the response of “good old Zachariah being himself.”
Celebrity judges’ reactions were positive for Smith following the performance.
They didn’t offer critiques on Monday’s episode, and there was no opportunity to vote following the show.
Smith and Stough will have their opportunities to shine and gain America’s support Sunday through the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night episode, when the top 10 contestants will be revealed.
The top 7 contestants will be revealed during next Monday’s episode when the celebrity judges suggest songs for them to choose.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.