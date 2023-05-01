Monroe County’s Zachariah Smith and Colin Stough rocked out on Monday night’s episode of “American Idol,” advancing on to the top 7 contestants.
Monday night’s episode featured the top 10 contestants performing the celebrity judges’ song choices.
Smith performed Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive,” which was picked by Lionel Richie.
“The attitude was perfect. It was exactly what I imaged. The edge in his voice was incredible. Your attitude is getting to the point of crazy good now,” Richie said.
Katy Perry and Luke Bryan also complimented the energy from both the crowd and Smith during his performance.
Stough’s performance of “It’s Been A While” by Staind strayed from his traditional southern rock and country choices. The song was Perry's pick.
"I'm happy because you're a star. You picked the right song because you took yourself out of that box. You listened to your intuition. All we're trying to help you do is listen to your higher self," she said.
Bryan said Stough will continue to get comfortable in his performances as he keeps improving, and Richie said he wanted to see more big finishes from him as he did with "It's Been A While."
Tune in to ABC next Sunday to see Stough and Smith continue competing.
