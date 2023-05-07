As the field of talent on this season of “American Idol” continues to be narrowed down, Monroe County’s Zachariah Smith and Colin Stough continue to advance. After more than 21 million votes, both musicians made the top 5 Sunday night.
Due to celebrity judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry performing at King George III’s coronation concert in England Sunday, Alanis Morrisette and Ed Sheeran filled their places as guest judges.
The top 8 contestants covered some of Morrisette’s bigger hits after mentor sessions with the rock artist.
Smith took on her 1996 single, “Ironic,” which Morrisette noted that he let the song move through his body for the performance.
“There were a lot of dynamics in that. A lot of times, you come out really full speed ahead, and you’re a powerhouse and energetic kind of guy but you really had some tender moments in there and used the mic and used the dynamics. It was a really great performance,” said celebrity judge Luke Bryan.
Stough put a country, southern rock twist “Hand In My Pocket,” which Morrisette described as beautiful work.
“That’s really, really up my alley. I loved how it rocked out at the end but also how you gave it a different spin at the beginning. It’s a song that, obviously, everyone knows, but you’re doing it in a way that makes it your own,” Sheeran said.
For the duets round, contestants covered a few of Sheeran’s hits.
Stough and Megan Danielle put their twangy spin on “Dive.”
“That plaintive cry you both have and what was just said about you both being so complimentary and connected and familial almost...it was really beautiful to watch you both make the joyful noise,” Morrisette said.
Smith and Haven Madison collaborated on Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.”
“I usually find when people cover my songs, they do better than I do. It was really soulful and really powerful,” Sheeran said. “You are both so talented.”
Sunday night’s performance followed up on Stough’s performance of Staind’s “It’s Been a While” and Smith’s cover of Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive” earned them spots in the top 7 May 1 for the judge’s song choice episode. Perry saved Oliver Steele from elimination to lock in the top 8.
Joining Monroe County’s contestants for the top 5 are Danielle, Iam Tongi and We Ani.
The next episode of “American Idol,” which will take on a Disney theme, airs May 14. The top 3 contestants will be revealed after the nation’s vote.
