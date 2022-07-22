Several area residents will receive their pins and lamps from Itawamba Community College’s Practical Nursing program at 5 p.m. on July 26 at the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium at the Fulton Campus.
Practical Nursing graduates include Laken Bennett, Courtney Fowlkes, Lindsey Leavell and Courtney Stanford, all of Amory and Jeffery Phillips and Callie Sloan, both of Greenwood Springs.
Practical Nursing is a one-year (three-semester) program. Upon completion, graduates receive a Certificate of Completion and are eligible to take the N-CLEX (National Board examination) to become a Licensed Practical Nurse.
Dr. Lisa Pearson of Amory is the program director. Instructors include Tammy Jones of Pontotoc, Lisa McNeese of Smithville and Patricia Robbins of Mantachie.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, east Arkansas, Shelby
county Tennessee and the Missouri Bootheel.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&