For the second year in a row, Community Bank contributed to the Monroe Early Learning Collaborative’s (MELC) efforts to encourage reading at a young age. This year’s total was $43,750, which will provide students with books.
Last year, the collaborative, which includes pre-kindergarten programs throughout Monroe County, received $50,000, and roughly $15,000 to $20,000 is still left from the previous donation.
“We provide books that we send home with the children. Some of the books we provide goes with the unit we’re talking about. The unit this month is farms, so ‘Click, Clack, Moo’ is a book we’re going to send home,” said Monroe Early Learning Collaborative Director Jennifer Calvert.
The MELC’s classes are located Aberdeen, West Amory, Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville elementary schools, Lil’ Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton, Calvert’s ABC Pre-School and Nursery in Aberdeen and Aberdeen and Amory’s Headstarts. The collaborative formed following the end of the Gilmore Early Learning Initiative.
“We’re blessed and excited we could get a second year to be able to do this,” said Community Bank’s Amory branch president Brad Stevens. “Last year was a [statewide] total of $200,000. This year is a total of $175,000. We do this with four other markets and are fortunate we have the early learning collaborative here. We’re fortunate the Gilmore family 100 years ago had a heart for this community. While we’re charged with financial literacy, these three gentlemen (local school superintendents) and their staffs and Jennifer and her staff are responsible for the educational literacy. We talk a lot in business about economic development and jobs, but there is no greater economic development tool than educating our youth and especially our early childhood segment of the population.”
A little more than 200 students are enrolled in the Monroe Early Learning Collaborative throughout the county.
“I think the research is there to support how vital pre-K programs are, and we just want to thank Community Bank for stepping up and taking care of our children,” said Amory School District Interim Superintendent Andy Cantrell.
Aberdeen School District Superintendent Jeff Clay and Monroe County School District Superintendent Brian Jernigan also thanked Community Bank for the contribution.
“This certainly is a blessing. The kids that go to the early learning collaborative in Aberdeen are the students that come across the street to the elementary school. They’re very prepared. I know this donation will go a long way to help Ms. Calvert provide the necessary resources to grow them even further,” Clay said.
Jernigan said the partnership between Community Bank, the schools and MELC makes for a positive impact countywide.
“Ms. Calvert does a great job in organizing that. We’re blessed to have four classes in Monroe County and wish we could have about four more, but space is limited and we’re just excited to serve the students we do have,” he said of his district.
Stevens noted Community Bank Vice President Jill Johnson has worked in the background of the MELC donations.
“I know firsthand what a great thing this it is because I’ve had three grandchildren come through the collaborative,” she said.
Stevens added the bank received letters of appreciation throughout the year from parents and teachers regarding the previous donation, affirming it’s a good community investment.
He also said the members of Community Bank’s management team, which includes Johnson, senior vice president Kevin McCartney, vice president Wesley Bost and branch operations officer Heather Morrow, are products of local school districts.
“With all of us being Monroe County natives who went to Monroe County School District and Amory School District schools, it means a lot to me to give back to those who gave so much to us,” Bost said.