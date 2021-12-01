SMITHVILLE – Even though it’s been more than 10 and a half years since the April 27, 2011 EF-5 tornado devastated Smithville, the need for new equipment is catching up with town’s police department.
“We lost everything in the tornado and we didn’t have the funds to buy them back like we needed to. We hated to ask for donations because after the tornado, everybody gave all they had to the town. We hated to even ask for anything but we’ve gotten to the point where we need stuff,” said Smithville Police Chief Darwin Hathcock.
The Smithville Police Department acquired 2016 and 2018 model Dodge Chargers last month, which were the first cars purchased by the department since 2012.
A Community Bank donation made last week is providing for dash cams in three patrol cars.
“Unfortunately we live in a time and place where officers aren’t looked upon as they should be. We think those dash cams are a necessity for them to properly do their job. We’re just proud to be able to contribute to that,” said Community Bank President Brad Stevens.
The cost to put the dash cams on three cars is $3,000, which Community Bank underwrote.
In addition to the dash cams, the SPD has other needs.
“We were trying to raise funds to buy in-car cameras and body cameras to help protect the officers from false accusations, and it also keeps us accountable for our actions,” Hathcock said.
The body camera cost is $2,000.
In addition to Hathcock, who is the only full-time officer, there are nine part-time officers on the SPD, with two on standby.
“Right now we’re just struggling. The only way we can really buy anything is through grants or through donations like this. Us being a small town, it’s harder for us to get grants for the equipment we need. A lot of the stuff is for bigger departments. We’re just trying to solicit the money because we don’t have the town funds,” Hathcock said.
Hathcock said the department also needs flashlights and other equipment.
Several banks, businesses and individuals have made donations towards the SPD's needs.
Stevens challenges other banks, businesses, organizations and citizens to contribute to the Smithville Police Department’s needs.
“Community Bank has a long history of supporting law enforcement officers across the county and all of our towns. Smithville is pretty near and dear to my heart personally. With the loss we had almost 11 years ago and the amount of support we’ve had in building back, we just thought it was fitting that these dash cams are available to Darwin and his officers. It’s for their protection and for the citizens’ protection,” Stevens said.