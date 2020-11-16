AMORY – Community Bank showed support for law enforcement officers during an appreciation luncheon at Smokin’ Bros Nov. 4.
Restaurant owner Joe McGonagill was approached by bank president Brad Stevens about where to continue the annual event, which was started four or five years ago. McGonagill immediately offered a new venue.
“We used to have it in a grander scale at the Gilmore Foundation and the Old Armory, but circumstances have forced us to scale it back. We want to carry it on,” Stevens said.
He expressed concern about how law enforcement has recently suffered from a bad public perception.
“If there was ever a time to show appreciation, it is now,” he said.
In his remarks to the guests wearing badges, Stevens contrasted the roles of a peacekeeper versus a peace maker.
“It’s your job to be a peacekeeper, but we can all look for opportunities to be a peace maker,” he said.
Amory Assistant Police Chief Nick Weaver expressed his appreciation on behalf of the law enforcement officers.
“It means a lot when a community steps up to support us in times like these,” he said.
Stevens looks forward to better times when Community Bank’s gesture of appreciation can return to its former scale in saluting our heroes in blue.