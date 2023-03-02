AMORY – Local entities will benefit through the fourth round of funding provided locally through a partnership between the city utilities department, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the United Way of Northeast Mississippi.
“We have a Community Care Fund that provides funding dedicated to Amory utility customers,” said TVA Community Relations Specialist Carolyn Ward during Feb. 21’s board of aldermen meeting.
The most recent donation totaled $8,250.
“This is a great partnership between TVA and our local utility that has provided a total of $38,250 to date. It’s a blessing to the community,” said City of Amory Utilities Manager Mike King.
“These things don’t just happen. It’s corporate caring that takes a team to make it happen,” said United Way of Northeast Mississippi President Patti Parker.
She cited previous recipients assisted by Community Care Funds, including the Amory Food Pantry and community outreach programs at St. Helen’s Catholic Church and First Baptist Church’s Mission Center. The Community Care Fund also provided assistance to families affected by the closure of the United Furniture Industry locations.
“The matching funds come from United Way. I appreciate their support,” King said.
Mayor Corey Glenn added his thanks.
“We appreciate the funds that TVA puts back into our communities. We also appreciate United Way’s partnership. It’s a blessing, and we’re very thankful,” he said.
Ward emphasized that all the money earmarked for Amory comes to Amory.
“We don’t leave anything on the table,” she said.
In other business, Amory High School Resource Officer Tim Greene and principal Leigh Stanford spoke about pedestrian safety on campus during athletic events.
Greene asked for a street closure permit to close the northern entrance of Sam Haskell Circle during coordinated sports between baseball and softball games, as well as upgrades in street lighting and signage throughout campus to control traffic.
The area of Sam Haskell Circle to be closed would extend to Jim Williams Boulevard.
The street closure permit was approved while a package of traffic control upgrades was taken under advisement for further study.
City clerk Jamie Morgan was approved to apply for the next round of grant money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund for improvements at the Rev. Benjamin Wax Community Center.
The project’s scope involves basketball courts for adult and youth separated by a playground and pavilion, as well as possible rehabilitation for existing courts.
“It’s going to be a lot of dirt work to level the site,” she said.
Glenn added his support for the initiative.
“We envision this to be a larger project than Panther Park,” he said.
Morgan added project details need to be set in place as quickly as possible.
King also updated aldermen on issues that his staff is troubleshooting with the city’s water supply.
Maintenance is routinely performed on the city’s wells every five or six years, which has recently uncovered some issues. King passed along city engineer Randy Hollis’ recommendation that well #1 be abandoned due to aging infrastructure. King also said his staff is working on upgrading wells #3 and #5.
“We need another well. It’s not an option, and we don’t have the funding,” King said.
King has been in conversation with officials with the State of Mississippi Revolving Loan Fund to look at options for financing the needed repairs and upgrades with the least resulting impact on water rates.
Glenn expressed his appreciation for the work done by the department employees.
“It was a big, big project to go through all that. The crew did a fabulous job,” he said.
Glenn urged aldermen to devise an action plan not only to keep the city’s water supply adequate for current need but to also upgrade to be able to serve potential industry the city may attract.
Alderman-at-large Joe McGonagill said there is further development needed in removing sidewalk canopies along Main Street and repaving needed for sidewalks in the 200 block of North Main Street in Vinegar Bend.
Glenn will pursue a planning session with city public works director Justin Wright to evaluate a plan of action.
