Tennessee Valley Authority Community Relations Specialist Carolyn Ward, left, presents an $8,250 check from TVA’s Community Care Fund to the United Way of Northeast Mississippi. Also pictured are United Way of Northeast Mississippi President Patti Parker and city utilities manager Mike King.

AMORY – Local entities will benefit through the fourth round of funding provided locally through a partnership between the city utilities department, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the United Way of Northeast Mississippi.

