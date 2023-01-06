mcj-2023-01-04-news-work-center-meal

Bill Tackett serves baked meals and potato salad on Christmas Eve to those at the Monroe County Work Center. Several people in Aberdeen and the board of supervisors contributed towards efforts to provide them with Thanksgiving and Christmas meals.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – A collective effort by citizens, county supervisors, businesses, clubs and church groups provided for gifts and a Christmas meal Dec. 24 for those serving time at the Monroe County Work Center.

