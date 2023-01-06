Bill Tackett serves baked meals and potato salad on Christmas Eve to those at the Monroe County Work Center. Several people in Aberdeen and the board of supervisors contributed towards efforts to provide them with Thanksgiving and Christmas meals.
ABERDEEN – A collective effort by citizens, county supervisors, businesses, clubs and church groups provided for gifts and a Christmas meal Dec. 24 for those serving time at the Monroe County Work Center.
Work center volunteers help with a number of services throughout local cities and the county, such as litter pickup, assistance with work departments and help with nonprofits.
“I told them it’s just amazing the more it comes back,” said Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett of those who supported the effort. “These guys are invaluable to me, and I know they are to this county because I deal with them every day.”
The work center was also provided a Thanksgiving meal in November, and Tackett plans for another meal early this year.
“This means more than I can put into words. We’re already in bad times being locked up, and it means a whole lot. We greatly appreciate it and if there’s anything I can help with, we try our best to do it,” said Gary Lahey of Pontotoc, who has done a number of tasks throughout the county through the work center. “I’ve made mistakes, but it makes me feel better about myself.”
Tackett also partnered with Home Depot employee Latoya Fields of Aberdeen, who secured gift bags with personal hygiene items, thermal undergarments, T-shirts and snacks from the Home Depot Foundation.
“To me, this helps out because I can’t be with my family. They can’t really bring us anything in, so this puts it in a family environment and I love them for it,” Lahey said.
