Volunteers prepare to place American flags on veterans’ graves at Odd Fellows Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day last year. People are invited to help with the effort May 21. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL FILE

ABERDEEN – Members of the Tombigbee Chapter of the Daughter of the American Revolution will decorate veterans’ graves May 21 at 9 a.m. at Odd Fellows Cemetery, and the public is invited to help.

There are more than 600 American flags to be placed on the graves, and the annual event coincides with Memorial Day later in the month.

In the event of rain, the makeup date will be May 28.

