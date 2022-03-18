Editor's note: This story is the second of a three-part series focusing on the need for foster families in Monroe County.
The circumstances that constitute the need for children to enroll in foster care programs can range from neglect to drug abuse in their households. Those working in law enforcement and in the court system play roles in helping separate children from those types of lifestyles.
“Foster parents play a vital role in helping children that have been neglected, abused or in other difficult circumstances. One of the main goals of youth court is to reunify children with their parents. Foster parents provide children with a safe home and stability while we try to accomplish that goal,” said Monroe County Youth Court Judge Sam Griffie.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook addresses the subject from as a minister, a law enforcement official and a foster parent, himself.
He and his wife have a young foster child of their own entrusted to them.
“I began looking at this problem several years ago. If just one family from each of the 100-plus churches across Monroe County would be a foster parent for a child in need, there wouldn’t be a need. It all starts with prayer,” Crook said.
He estimates that children separated from drug-addicted parents who have been arrested need foster care for at least a year in the best-case scenario.
“It takes a year to get dried out from chemical dependency and can take even longer with alcohol,” he said.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigator Cherylann Roberson concentrates on juvenile cases. She highlighted some tell-tale signs identifying children in need.
“Frequently, there is a lack of personal hygiene, as well as talking about drugs and sex in a casual manner. Many things work together,” she said.
Roberson encourages concerned citizens to call the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Service’s (CPS) hotline at 1-800-222-8000 if they see signs of abuse or neglect. If the case is an emergency, call 911.
Where public sector services fall short
David Burlison is a former officer with the Amory Police Department who is now an investigator with the state attorney general’s office. Throughout his career, he has worked for 12 years coordinating with CPS as a law enforcement officer.
In his opinion, the public sector will never meet the need for foster parenting.
“Government involvement is not a successful solution,” Burlison said.
He listed a number of factors that complicate the path toward arriving at the ideal solution.
“Family dynamics, generational dysfunction and outdated state laws are challenges that we deal with every day,” he said. “The vetting process is not thorough enough; just checking boxes on application forms does not address emotional and spiritual needs of the children that are finding themselves displaced. Good intentions only implode if the parties involved are tied to a playbook or emergency plan.”
Crook said safeguards are built into the system in that social workers do extensive background checks and home studies on people desiring to be foster parents.
“It’s important to talk to people that know the subjects,” he said.
According to Burlison, the goal of foster parenting is bringing children out of toxic environments and placing them with successful nurturing families, while at the same time protecting the adopting family from possible litigation.
“Kinfolk at odds with the system can force foster caregivers to return children to family members that may be unfit to provide the proper nurturing environment,” he said. “In the eyes of the law, biological next of kin that can meet the physical needs of the children are first to be considered.”
Burlison does not see an ideal solution that works across the board. His recommended approach is to blend clinical and spiritual means.
“Some cases first need to be medically managed by a detox facility. Meth cases are the most prevalent situation, needing a 12- to 18-month recovery time for the brain to heal. Side effects from opioids, alcohol and heroin are the most difficult to overcome,” he said.
For Burlison, community involvement is a lesson in synergy, where more can be accomplished by working together than the sum total of people working independently.
“Building on success rates for reuniting children and parents can vary with different people’s view of ‘success,’” he said. “Lives are better with treatment, but merely meeting program requirements within a one- to two-year time frame doesn’t always address the long-range outlook. It takes stability, which is hard to maintain with the pace of a modern sound-bite society that changes so rapidly.”