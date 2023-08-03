mcj-2023-08-02-news-amory-school-recovery

Members of the Amory School Board listen to Broaddus & Associates consultant Leo Wood explain the district's steps to recovery during a community meeting at Amory Middle School.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – While noticeable changes to rebound from March 24’s EF-3 tornado are underway on the Amory School District’s campuses, the recovery process will take quite some time before schools are completely back to normal.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you