AMORY – While noticeable changes to rebound from March 24’s EF-3 tornado are underway on the Amory School District’s campuses, the recovery process will take quite some time before schools are completely back to normal.
Those close to the project shared updates to community members July 24 at Amory Middle School.
“All the FEMA site inspections have been completed, and the damage order has been signed. Amory School District is the only one in the state that is completed from the March tornado. We’re way ahead of everybody else as far as our FEMA site inspections and project worksheet being filled out,” said consultant Leo Wood of Broaddus & Associates.
Two notices of intent were submitted for two multi-purpose tornado saferooms at West Amory Elementary School and Amory High School.
“We’re hoping for a gym kind of like Tupelo and Smithville have,” Wood said, later adding a lot of criteria is involved with domes.
As far as progress to date, modular units for some classes, such as alternative learning and band, and a sprung unit for athletics purposes were being delivered last week.
The bid for West Amory Elementary School’s reroof project was awarded to Advantage Roofing and Construction. The bid opening for the Amory High School gym and band hall reroof project is scheduled for Aug. 10.
The repair and replacement project for windows damaged by the tornado at AHS and WAES and a canopy project at AMS, WAES and AHS were both awarded to contractors.
The alternative learning center was deemed a complete loss and was to be demolished.
AHS is currently without an assembly area, and Wood hopes to have the gymnasium usable for the first home basketball game after Christmas break. He also said Amory will probably not host volleyball games this season.
“Since you’re under a public entity, all these projects have to go through the advertisement and design process and you’ve got to bid for a contractor and then award the contract. You’re looking at six weeks to eight weeks for all of that to happen for each of these projects. You will see the delay, but we have a lot of irons in the fire, and a lot of project are in development,” Wood said.
The district is faced with complications from insurance reimbursements. For example, the lowest bid for the WEAS reroof was $458,000. Insurance, however, is only allowing $262,000.
Insurance is offering a range of reimbursements per square foot, but Wood said they’re below the money needed, with many coming in at half the project cost. He is pulling similar bids from throughout the area to present actual costs to the insurance company.
The insurance company doesn’t recognize AHS’ football field as school district property but rather city property. The AHS baseball and softball fields are insured by the city, with lighting not covered. Although the soccer field is covered by school district insurance, lighting is not covered.
The district is relying solely on FEMA for athletic field lighting needs.
“As you see, we still have a lot of work to go but we will get there in time but it’s going to take a lot of work, and things are not going to move as fast as we’d like to see it,” Wood said.
He said if insurance is maxed out, the school can utilize FEMA funding as the last resort.
“They’re going to make sure your insurance policy pays every penny for that project they’re supposed to and they will get involved and fight for you also,” Wood said.
District superintendent Brian Jones said donation opportunities are still available through both booster clubs and the CREATE Foundation, where donors can specify where they’d like their money to go.
Individuals and companies interested in donating to the Amory/Monroe County Disaster Relief Fund can contribute online at www.createfoundation.com or www.unitedwaynems.org, call United Way at (662) 841-9133 to donate over the phone or CREATE Foundation at (662) 844-8989, or a mail a check to CREATE Foundation at P.O. Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802.
Another community update is planned for September.
