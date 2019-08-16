BECKER – Following announcements in the past week of some north Mississippi electric power associations planning to move forward with providing broadband to their customers, discussion has increased among Monroe County residents wanting the same service.
The discussion will continue Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. through a Monroe County Citizens for Broadband meeting at Becker Community Center.
Gerald Weathers, who started a Facebook group by the same name, organized the meeting.
He said Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley and representatives from Monroe County Electric Power Association will be present. Weathers said the event will be moderated by Matt Hannon.
In a recent Monroe Journal article published before Tombigee Electric Power Association’s announcement of plans to offer broadband, representatives of the two other electric cooperatives serving Monroe County – Monroe County EPA and 4-County EPA – both shared findings of feasibility studies.
Monroe County EPA has requested for findings from its study to be tweaked so data will better reflect the number of residential customers it serves. It also plans to have a second feasibility study conducted.
Serving southwest Monroe County, 4-County EPA’s representative indicated the majority of its membership, which spans through parts of five counties, has internet access but is not happy with service received. The survey indicated many of the cooperative’s members may not be willing to pay enough for broadband to make investment worthwhile.