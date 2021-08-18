AMORY – An Aug. 12 homicide claiming the life of an Amory woman left a sense of shock and mourning for not only Amory but also Monroe County. The Monroe County Coroner’s office confirmed the victim was Judy Baxter, who was a former business owner and an active member of the community. As of Monday’s press deadline, no suspect was in custody.
The incident occurred at approximately 9 p.m. last Thursday in the vicinity of 12th Avenue North. Additionally, there was a reported assault Aug. 13 in a neighborhood in the north end of the city, which is also under investigation.
With the assault case, a female victim got away and did not need medical attention, according to Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen during an Aug. 14 press conference. As of the Monroe Journal’s press deadline, authorities were unable to say whether the assault was or was not connected to Thursday’s homicide.
“The social media post was pushed out with what could be released that night,” Bowen said during the press conference regarding the homicide. “Since that post, we have not had any information that could be released to the public without compromising the integrity of this case. All leads that have come in are being investigated. Do not rely on personal social media accounts or posts for any information about this crime or any other crime. We will release any info via social media and other media outlets if anything needs to be or can be released about this case.”
Both Bowen and Amory Mayor Corey Glenn extended their prayers to the family of the victim during the press conference.
“On behalf of myself and the aldermen, I would like to extend special prayers out to the family and the people that were involved and thank all the agencies that are out today,” Glenn said. “There are a lot of agencies involved and hard work going on behind the scenes, and we will get to the bottom of this. We will find the perpetrator, and they will be brought to justice.”
Dozens of people attended a prayer vigil for Baxter Aug. 15 at Frisco Park. She previously owned Amory Lawn & Pool Services, and her affiliations included membership at First United Methodist Church and in the Kiwanis Club and Amory Main Street.
Speakers Bro. Lloyd Sweatt of Meadowood Baptist Church, the Rev. Wesley Pepper of First United Methodist Church, Glenn and former Mayor Brad Blalock’s messages focused on coming together as a community to lift one another up through this dark time, remaining vigilant and knowing Amory is still a safe community.
“For those of you who have children, I just ask for you to remind them Amory is a safe community, and tomorrow is a new day,” Glenn said.
Pepper spoke about Baxter’s love for her family and the number of ways she served FUMC’s congregation.
“She’s visited the sick with me in homes. She’s visited the sick with me in hospitals. She’s gone with me to nursing homes. She’s assisted in serving home communion for years and years and years at the church,” he said. “Judy Baxter was filled with the light of Christ, and that’s why we’re here.”
Blalock said people being drawn together in the wake of the tragedy could lead to the community making an impact moving forward because of it.
“Please continue to do your part. Be an inspiration to the family. Be an inspiration to one another. Mind your surroundings. Enjoy your life. Teach your children, hold them close and tell everyone you love you love them every day,” he said.
In need of information
During Saturday’s press conference, Bowen urged anyone with any knowledge of the incident or anyone who may have been in the vicinity to contact law enforcement with any information. Officers have already canvassed a wide area where the scene of the crime was centered, going door to door for information.
Authorities are seeking dash camera footage from any vehicle or information of anything suspicious that may have happened in the area of Highway 25 N and Highway 6 inside the city limits from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Citizens with any home surveillance, such as doorbell cameras, who have not been contacted already by authorities are urged contact the police.
Anyone with any information may contact the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-530-7151 or the Amory Police Department at at (662) 256-2676.
The Amory Police Department has been assisted in the investigation by numerous agencies, including the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office; Amory Fire Department; the State Crime Lab; MedStat; Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks; Monroe County Search and Rescue; Mississippi Highway Patrol; Mississippi Bureau of Investigation; District Attorney John Weddle’s office; Monroe County Justice Court; and the Mississippi First Judicial District Circuit Court.
Bowen encouraged citizens to be vigilant and said Saturday there would be an increased presence of law enforcement, both visible and not as obvious, through the next few nights.
“Lock your vehicle and your doors at night. Be aware of your surroundings and you know what and who belongs in your neighborhood,” he said. “We patrol as much as humanly possible and still rely on your input on any suspicious activity, so don’t worry about someone judging you for calling in on something suspicious or even a tip in this case.”