AMORY – As the city pursues a Community Development Block Grant for disaster recovery, the public had the opportunity last week to voice ways in how it would like to see Amory look moving forward in the aftermath of March 24’s EF-3 tornado.
Meetings were held Aug. 16 at the Old National Guard Armory and Aug. 17 at the Benjamin Wax Community Center to give residents a voice in how the city moves forward in recovery efforts.
“When I spoke at the Mississippi Municipal League conference, people have asked what is my biggest concern and what keeps me up at night. My first reaction was the next storm because this is serial number one for us. The next thing is losing population because population is what drives your taxation, which keeps our taxes down so we don’t have to raise taxes for everyone to pay for the services we need,” said Mayor Corey Glenn.
He said even before the tornado, the population of Amory – like many small towns – has steadily decreased.
“We can do anything we want to do but we’ve just got to manage the dollars so we’re not overtaxing the people. We want all the bells and whistles, but somebody’s got to pay for it,” he said.
He is unsure exactly how much money the Community Development Block Grant will provide but did mention $8 million as a placeholder.
Glenn said a focus in recovery centers on Main Street and along with that, the city is pursuing a previously planned lighting project to improve the looks of downtown.
“With the commerce that happens on Main Street, generally those dollars stay in Amory. They may go to a bank or are redeployed in the community, which creates a cyclical process where we get our taxation back,” Glenn said.
He asked attendees what the city wants and needs moving forward in the rebuilding process.
“What do you want us to invest our time in? How do you want us to invest your tax dollars for grant moneys we secure?,” Glenn asked. “It’s your city. How do you want to invest in it moving forward?”
Ideas presented included more sidewalks for walkability, an area designated for a mobile home park, affordable housing, a subdivision for older residents, a free or low-cost spaying and neutering program, solar electricity, a recreational area with campsites, a bowling alley, a YMCA, buried utility lines, live entertainment and storm shelters.
Several other suggestions, such as new restaurants and a hotel, are dictated by private investors and not the city.
As far as the county’s long-term recovery and restoring housing, residents impacted by the storms can access an application for assistance on the Monroe Strong Facebook page. Eight Days of Hope has pledged a volunteer effort in the near future to help rebuild, and the hope is for more disaster relief organizations to follow suit throughout the county.
During Thursday’s meeting, questions were asked why zoning only allows for mobile homes on the west side of the city. Residents said they drive down nearby property values.
Glenn said the current administration would like to move away from manufactured homes, but the city has to offer opportunities for mobile homes as an option.
“Everybody wants to build a home eventually, but people have to start where they start at,” said Ward 2 Alderman Barry Woods Sr..
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will bring in a temporary village of mobile homes near Moore Manor for displaced residents at some point in the near future. A thought mentioned was to use that area as a potential mobile home park after they’re relocated.
Monroe County was included in a pilot program through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency last year for storm shelter grants, and applications are still being processed. No program has been announced following March’s tornado outbreak.
Woods said the city is researching a grant in that each church in the city may be eligible to apply for a storm shelter.
Glenn addressed the East Amory Community Center, which was heavily damaged from the storm, and the potential of rebuilding it as a dome shelter. The roughly $800,000 in insurance for the building won’t provide for the rebuild it needs.
“It is the board’s goal to see a complete demo and start new. What dictates that is how much cash we have. We have to see how we walk in these grant processes and what’s available. This board and this administration have done a tremendous job not raising taxes, and that’s the goal going forward. It’s our goal to operate within our means and challenge every resource that we have to come up with something,” Glenn said.
It was noted the city has looked to make recreational improvements at the Benjamin Wax Community Center.
Glenn said there are also plans to rebuild the National Guard Armory at its current site, and demolition of the current building is planned for September.
He also said the Old Amory Golf Course is back in ownership of the course, but the city reserved the right for property near hole #3 for potential housing.
In addressing sports fields, Glenn said the city plans to pursue a tourism tax referendum in 2024. In 2020, the majority of voters did not favor an additional tax on restaurant and hotel purchases, which would have allowed for improvements through the parks and recreation department.
In addition to citizen input, Glenn addressed tornado recovery to date, saying approximately 30,000 truckloads of debris have been removed from the city. As far as continued debris removal, he said there’s an urgency to complete the process.
“We have to wrap this up because it’s about to cost us, the taxpayers,” he said, adding many of the costs thus far have been passed along to FEMA. “We challenged you guys a month and a half ago that we’ve got to wind this up because if we don’t, we’re going to be stuck with the bill.”
More than 250 residents applied for personal property debris removal, and the FEMA was to audit applications last week.
Debris with concrete is still to be picked up, and it was expected to be completely removed within the next two weeks.
As far as neglected properties impacted by the tornado, Glenn said the city will most likely start picking up code enforcement during the fourth quarter of the year.
“It’s hard to go out there and enforce somebody who has been dealt with a hard blow because they’re dealing with those losses,” he said.
Suggestions from last week’s meetings were to be posted on the city’s website, www.cityofamoryms.com, and citizens were invited to submit more suggestions there.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.