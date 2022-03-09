ABERDEEN – A variety of Aberdeen School District stakeholders had opportunities March 3 to explain desired qualities in the next superintendent. Members of the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) are facilitating the search for the next superintendent, who will officially begin his or her tenure July 1.
District superintendent Jeff Clay’s resignation is effective June 30.
Through a series of Zoom webinars last Thursday, teachers, administrators, parents, business owners and members of the community answered a series of questions that will give the Aberdeen School Board an idea of what they expect from the next superintendent.
“The Mississippi School Boards Association encourages for the new superintendent to receive the list of the community’s input,” said Dr. Tommye Henderson, MSBA superintendent search manager.
During the public stakeholder Zoom call, top priorities stated for the next superintendent included being engaged in the community and living in Aberdeen; having an understanding that all students aren’t the same and what works in one school may not work in another; being open-minded and listening; having a sense of accountability; having classroom experience and a love for children; developing an innovative approach to eliminate bullying; having an understanding of the local culture; and steering an increase in academic achievement.
“The criteria your school board set is evidence of raising overall achievement for all students. One thing your board is looking for is someone who can move achievement up as a district for all children,” Henderson said.
From a districtwide growth standpoint, members of the community stated they wanted more teaching and less testing; a better understanding of how to help students; more time for students to learn materials; teacher retention; more student engagement; and job shadowing and mentoring opportunities.
District strong points included resources such as school supplies purchased for the students and former educators offering to help when possible.
At the end of the first year of the next superintendent’s tenure, markers of success should include more teachers staying than leaving; a strong working relationship with the city; a positive image of the district; a lower dropout rate; a shift in morale; and parents, teachers and students staying motivated, according to community input.
The MSBA advertised the superintendent’s job posting both statewide and nationally, and the closing date for applicants is March 18. The MSBA superintendent search team will interview all applicants who haven’t already applied through the association and perform background checks before reporting back to the Aberdeen School Board in April.
“The Mississippi School Boards Association facilitates the search process but does not have an influence on who is recommended and who is hired as superintendent,” Henderson said.
Anonymous online surveys continue until March 11 for people to give input. The survey link is available on the district’s website, www.asdms.us, and also at www.msbaonline.org.