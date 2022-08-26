ABERDEEN – Following nearly 30 minutes of sales pitches from competing agents Aug. 16, discussion of city employee health insurance coverage continued ahead of a vote by members of the board of aldermen.
The city has contracted with Marketing Group of Mississippi Insurance Inc. broker Homer Braylock for a number of years and after a presentation and further discussion from Andrew Nowlin of Affordable Employee Benefits, Braylock said he could reduce the current deductible rates by half the price.
“I actually got what I wanted – two different faces on the floor, and competition will drive the prices. That’s what will drive the prices if you have another competitive person in the room. Before tonight, he didn’t have anyone to fight with,” said Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes of Braylock.
Representatives from both agencies shared details regarding the city’s services with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi, and city officials were given rates for different services offered.
Both agencies offer the same Blue Cross Blue Shield policies, but Affordable Employee Benefits offered a $500 deductible, opposed to the $1,000 deductible through Marketing Group of Mississippi Insurance Inc.
Nowlin continued to highlight benefits of his company’s insurance coverage before Braylock said he could also offer a $500 deductible.
“It didn’t just get to $500 because we came up here. I was here yesterday and said our deductible is $500, where yours is $1,000. Y’all had $1,000 last year, and it didn’t just automatically lower itself,” Nowlin said.
Mayor Charles Scott said Braylock was able to secure a lower deductible for the city.
Ward 1 Alderman Robert Devaull made a motion for the city to continue using Braylock as its agent at the $500 rate for deductibles, and Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom seconded. Haynes voted against.
Ward 5 Alderman John Allen, who joined by telephone due to sickness, abstained from voting since he didn’t see the rates, and Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth was not present.
Braylock’s current contract with the city expires Sept. 1, and the aldermen do not have another regularly scheduled board meeting until Sept. 6.
In other business, bond attorney Brad Davis gave an update regarding the city’s intentions to pursue electric system revenue bonds with the issuance to not exceed $1,250,000. The proposed closing date is Oct. 3.
Aldermen approved to authorize the continuance of the bond issue.
Engineer Dustin Dabbs said work is moving along for the Aberdeen Electric Department’s new building alongside Meridian Street and he expects paving to begin in late August or early September for a project on Meridian and Matubba streets and Highway 8.
The city will retain some of the material milled from the three thoroughfares for places in the city, such as parks and granular roads.
“Typically the asphalt companies like to get [the milling] back so they can recycle it into their new products. We won’t get 100 percent back because of the contract. They’ve got to take some of it back,” Dabbs said.
Devaull asked if any material could be used to address a dip on Chestnut Street.
During his input, Haynes asked about the sale of city-owned property in Ward 5, but city attorney Bob Faulks said an advertisement requesting bids didn’t include detailed information.
“Just me, I’m wondering if the general public even understands what property is offered for sale,” he said, adding it didn’t include a full parcel number or location.
While one bid was received, aldermen approved to readvertise the notice with more details. Allen’s motion to readvertise also included obtaining an assessed value of the property.
During his input, Devaull said he has received calls about debris piles not being picked up by the city in a timely manner but said the holdup is the lack of drivers with commercial driver’s licenses applying for an open position.
Scott noted he was a guest speaker during the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway conference the previous week in Point Clear, Alabama. He shared information about the $4 million U.S. Department of Transportation grant the city received for the port.
“I had the chance to speak with other dignitaries from the area who were talking about port operations and due to that conversation, we’re going to have the Corps of Engineers commander coming up to review our port since we are upgrading it to verify that we are in compliance with the things we plan to repair and ship out of our port,” he said, thanking the city’s support for the trip.
Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins said a new angel wings mural was recently completed on a side of the park and recreation building, which was funded by a South Monroe County Community Fund grant.
The Aberdeen Visitors Bureau partnered with Aberdeen Main Street and Farm Bureau the previous week to host a picnic for people who recently moved to town.
“We’ve had more than 20 newcomers locate and retire to Aberdeen just in the month of July,” she said. “They were blown away about our hospitality and interest in them.”
Robbins also said since July, the Elkin Theatre has attracted more than 1,000 attendees.
