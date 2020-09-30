ABERDEEN – A complaint was filed Sept. 30 in U.S. District Court on behalf of former Aberdeen Assistant Police Chief Quinell Shumpert, who was terminated by the board of aldermen Sept. 1. It was stated after the meeting the reason of the termination pertained to department policies and procedures.
The complaint, filed by Tupelo attorney Jim Waide, names the City of Aberdeen and Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle as defendants, and a jury trial has been demanded.
The lawsuit references a hearing, which was held in August, pertaining to Aberdeen Electric Department Manager Brian Sanders in which citizen Shea Cain spoke out against the situation.
It continues to state Mayor Maurice Howard directed Randle to bring criminal charges against him and that Shumpert was directed to prepare a criminal affidavit against him. It states Shumpert followed Howard’s directive to present the affidavit to Aberdeen City Judge Adrian Haynes.
The lawsuit states, after the warrant was issued, Cain not be arrested by the police department because of the controversial nature of the charges but rather a private citizen notified him to come to the police department to be served.
It states Shumpert gave Cain copies of the charge, the supporting affidavit and the appearance bond, alleging Randle used that action as a pretext for his termination. The lawsuit states Randle told the board of aldermen that giving the charging information was a violation of department policy.
The suit contends Cain had Sixth and 14th Amendment rights to know the nature of the charge and to be informed of the hearing date. It also alleged violations of Shumpert’s right to run for police chief, which he has numerous times in recent city elections; a state law violation for malicious, intentional interference with employment; and a state law violation by the City of Aberdeen reversed.
The lawsuit requests actual and punitive damages against Randle, actual damages against the city in an amount to be determined by a jury, reinstatement as Aberdeen assistant police chief and attorney’s fees and costs.
Shumpert was employed by the Aberdeen Police Department for more than 28 years. Since his termination, he is now employed by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
A lawsuit is one side of a legal assessment.