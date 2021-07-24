Concord Avenue temporarily closing July 28 for utility work Ray Van Dusen Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Author email Jul 24, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AMORY – Weather permitting, the Amory Water Department will have Concord Avenue closed July 28 to through traffic in both lanes for necessary work.The closure will begin at 6:30 a.m. and continue until the job is complete, which city officials are hopeful to be the same day. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Work Amory Water Department Official Public Authority Through Traffic Weather Lane Closure Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal. Author email Follow Ray Van Dusen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 86° Sunny Amory, MS (38821) Today Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Updated: July 24, 2021 @ 10:33 am Full Forecast Latest Posts News Concord Avenue temporarily closing July 28 for utility work 1 hr ago Opinion Closets really do have enough space for gateway clothes to our futures 3 hrs ago Opinion The unclaimed money campaign stimulates some Mississippians’ lives 3 hrs ago Living Old Armory hosting Native American artifacts show Jul 23, 2021 News Amory Rotary Club tournament benefits QEF Jul 23, 2021 News Aberdeen police chief race ending with July 27 runoff Jul 23, 2021 Latest News Pedestrian killed in Amory Authorities searching for missing Monroe County teen Aberdeen mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement Monroe, Oktibbeha counties placed under governor's mask mandate Shannon native welcomes new Nettleton home in virtual dedication Toyota awards $200,000 in virtual learning grants to local schools Judge rules voters with underlying health conditions may vote absentee in 2020 election Commission selects magnolia flag for November ballot