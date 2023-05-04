AMORY – For its tornado recovery, the Amory School District is leaning on consultation from a former Monroe County mayor and project manager with experience in helping Smithville and its school rebuild from the April 27, 2011 EF-5 tornado.
During a special-called meeting April 24, the Amory School Board heard from former Smithville Mayor Gregg Kennedy and retired Air Force Leo Wood, who are both project managers with Broaddus & Associates of Austin, Texas.
“I want to bring every funding source possible to rebuild the school bigger, better and to meet new resiliency standards from the federal government. I live here and I’ve got 30 days to prove myself and my company to you, and I guarantee that I’m going to do it,” said Wood, who moved to Monroe County following the 2011 Smithville tornado.
Through Broaddus & Associates, Kennedy spent a year working with the Winston County Chamber of Commerce to manage reconstruction efforts after a tornado left a path of destruction in Louisville.
“It opened some doors for me just as it will open some doors here in Amory once we get the campus rebuilt to codes and standards,” he said.
Amory School District Superintendent Brian Jones previously emphasized the school district needed an independent team to represent its interests when negotiating insurance settlements to rebuild. He cited an example since the last school board meeting in that negotiations with the district’s insurance carrier to approve demolition of the football and softball facilities took two and a half weeks to secure a settlement to the district’s satisfaction.
“They thought some of the stuff could be saved. We didn’t think it would be safe,” Jones said.
Wood and Kennedy will meet with Mississippi Emergency Management Agency representatives and consulting engineer Mark Watson to do damage analysis and study options available for replacing damaged buildings throughout the district.
A project worksheet will then be compiled for each building. Wood estimated that reconstruction of district facilities will take a minimum of three years but did share a measure of optimism.
“My goal is for you to play your last home game on that field. It all depends on material supply,” he said.
He asked for school district officials to remain patient throughout the recovery process.
“You only get one chance to get this right. There are no do-overs. If you don’t bring every funding source that’s available to bear, then you miss out,” Wood said.
In a related matter, Jones said the Panther Restoration Fund has been set up through the CREATE Foundation to which contributions from the public can be made. After four weeks, $4,350 was already received.
On another subject, he said an email account is set up for the public to submit questions and comments by logging on to post-tornado@amoryschools.com. Jones estimates for updates to be available on a weekly basis.
