mcj-2023-05-03-news-amory-school-board

Former Smithville Mayor Gregg Kennedy, left, and independent consultant Leo Wood speak during April 24's Amory School Board meeting regarding the district’s recovery from March 24's tornado. The team will represent the district’s interests as insurance settlements are negotiated and other funding sources are explored to rebuild.

 By JOHN WARD Monroe Journal

AMORY – For its tornado recovery, the Amory School District is leaning on consultation from a former Monroe County mayor and project manager with experience in helping Smithville and its school rebuild from the April 27, 2011 EF-5 tornado.

Newsletters

Recommended for you