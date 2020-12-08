ABERDEEN – Mayor Maurice Howard’s court date is now set for Feb. 1 following a continuance being granted by Judge John White. The order was filed in Monroe County Circuit Court Dec. 7.
The trial was originally set to begin Dec. 14, but the continuance order states the court recognizes that due to circumstances beyond Howard’s control, new legal counsel had to be retained in the case.
His former attorney, John Robbins of Tupelo, was disbarred in October, and Howard was given an Oct. 30 deadline to report who his new attorney would be.
A request for admission of counsel was filed retaining Carlos Tanner III of Tanner & Associates LLC of Jackson and Michael Todd Sterling of Dreyer Sterling of Atlanta.
A former Atlanta mayoral candidate, Sterling is the husband of Eva Marcille Sterling, a winner of “America’s Next Top Model” who has had roles on numerous television shows such as “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “The Young and the Restless.”
According to an online article posted in late November through Bravo TV’s “The Daily Dish,” he recently accepted an adjunct professor position next semester at Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law. The article continues to state he will still continue to practice law full time.
Tanner previously worked as a federal prosecutor for the United States Attorney Office. He founded his own firm and has handled both civil and criminal cases in federal and state courts throughout the United States.
According to the continuance order, the court understands the need for more time to prepare for trial.
Howard was indicted in October 2019 on five counts of embezzlement stemming from allegations of receiving approximately $3,500 in taxpayer-funded travel reimbursements for five trips he is alleged to have never taken.
Following an investigation, the Mississippi State Auditor’s Office brought forth the charges against Howard.
The case was previously continued earlier this year ahead of its first scheduled February court date.