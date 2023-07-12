AMORY – More than seven years after the opening of a section of the Highway 25 bypass, one local state legislator is optimistic available funding and other factors will soon lead to construction of the next phase.
How soon that will be, however, is an unknown.
The next section of highway will continue north from where Highway 25 intersects with Highway 278 near Cotton Gin Port Road and end north of Amory High School, which will connect to an existing road and on to Highway 25.
“Things are getting better now that there’s some funding and I’ve been able to get some language in bills to try to get this going again. The next step of the whole process is this leg just a few miles north of Amory, which will at least alleviate the traffic through town. It will also alleviate the problem of GPS sending people to unwise locations,” said Sen. Hob Bryan, who serves on the Mississippi Senate Highways and Transportation Committee.
He said when the Highway 25 bypass was constructed, there was a period when the Mississippi Department of Transportation ceased most construction because there wasn’t enough funding to maintain existing highways, but that has changed.
In addition to available funding, Bryan credited rights of way already being determined and the leadership of Mississippi Department of Transportation Executive Director Brad White in his optimism the project will soon continue.
“The engineers are reviewing the route and looking at changes in the terrain, and I think we have people surveying. This would be the next step, and I know they have enough money allocated to this to go in and get whatever elements of design and start purchasing right of way. None of that is going to happen as quickly as any of us would like,” he said.
Bryan is unsure of the timeline of the project.
“The highway department chose a right of way years ago and bought some right of way for 25 and 278. We got that stretch of 25 built, which I think was one of the few roads built on a new location in quite some time. The highway department ran out of money, and the legislature wouldn’t let them have any,” Bryan said.
Funding for a four lane
A question posed by the Monroe County Board of Supervisors in recent meetings hinges on the status of four-laning the Highway 25 bypass.
The 1987 Highway Program, which included four-lane status of Highway 45 and Highway 45 Alternate, passed during Bryan’s first term in office during a time when he didn’t have as much input in the senate.
“Trying to argue for four-laning Highway 25 got to be a stretch, so we were left out of the big highway program. I constantly tried to get language in various pieces of legislation to get Highway 25 four-laned at least up to U.S. 78, or Interstate 22 now,” he said.
Those efforts have come with continued struggles, and the four-lane status remains a lower priority compared to completing the bypass around Amory.
“I think the question is there’s a whole series of roads that need to be built and if you look around Amory, you have Highway 25 not merely north of Amory but to Interstate 22. Then you have the 278 relocation, which is south of town, and the right of way has been purchased for that.
“When you look at potential industrial development along the waterway, almost any sort of industry is going to involve trucks so getting a segment built on 278 from the industrial park at least over to the new 25 is just critical so that trucks can get to and from the industrial park without going under the underpass or taking some other circuitous route. It’s all interconnected,” Bryan said.
Another hurdle is securing enough funding for a four-lane highway.
Bryan said between more fuel-efficient vehicles and inflation, revenue from the state’s gas tax doesn’t provide for as much funding as it once did.
“It’s destined to be a declining source of revenue. The cost of road construction has skyrocketed. The 1987 Highway Program cost about $600 million, and it would take just about that amount of money to build from Highway 8 to U.S. 78.”
