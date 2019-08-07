According to Monroe County Road Manager Sonny Clay, debris pickup for areas impacted by April 13’s tornadoes wrapped up last Wednesday.
The county contracted with DRC Emergency Services of Metairie, Louisiana for debris removal and Debris Tech of Picayune for debris monitoring.
The focus was in the Hamilton area and more remote parts of eastern Monroe County, where the two tornadoes tracked. Through the process, there were two burn sites in the north and south parts of the county, and more ash removal will be required.
Clay recommends anyone with extra debris caused as a result of the tornadoes to call the Monroe County Road Department at 369-2509 to coordinate pickup.