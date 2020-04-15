According to Wednesday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health, Monroe County had nine new coronavirus cases. Statewide, there were 273 new cases.
Monroe County now has 46 cases, and Mississippi has 3,360 total cases since March 11.
Wednesday’s report indicated the biggest one-day increase for new positive cases for both Mississippi and Monroe County.
Lee County also has 46 cases, and both counties have the most number of positive cases in northeast Mississippi.
Through Wednesday’s report, there were 11 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 122.
For more data, click on https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.