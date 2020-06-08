Monday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health indicated 498 new positive coronavirus cases, which is the largest one-day jump to date since the state’s first reported case March 11.
For Monroe County, there were three new positive cases, bringing its overall total since March 16 to 280.
The state’s presumptive number of recoveries, which is updated weekly, remains at 11,203.
There were 20 new deaths reported Monday of people who tested positive for COVID-19.
More information is available at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.