While the Mississippi State Department of Health’s daily report gave the disclaimer that tests may be reflective of those taken during the past several days and represent people who became ill from COVID-19 more than a week ago, the state reported 1,092 new positive cases of the virus.
The updated number of cases since March 11 for Mississippi is now 24,516. There were five new deaths reported Thursday, bringing that total to 1,016.
For Monroe County, Thursday’s report indicated 328 positive cases since March 16, which is an increase of 10 cases compared to the previous day.
The statewide number of presumptive recoveries is 17,242.
More data can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.