Between Friday night and Saturday morning, the Monroe County Coroner’s Office responded to three accidental deaths throughout different parts of the county.
Monroe County 911 received a call at 10:41 p.m. July 23 from the neighbor of a resident of Chapel Grove Road reporting he was stuck in the window of the camper he was living in, according to a press release from Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies and EMS personnel were dispatched and found the victim, Dennis Parker, 54, deceased.
Upon investigation, it is believed Parker locked his keys in his camper and was standing on a chair trying to climb in a small widow and got stuck, according to the press release.
Gurley’s determination of the the cause of death was asphyxiation.
Monroe County 911 was notified of the second incident July 24 at 10:21 a.m. involving an accidental shooting that claimed the life of Charles A. Garza, 6, of Amory. The accident happened at Garza’s home.
He was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of death was an accidental gunshot wound.
The Amory Police Department investigated this incident.
The third accident involved a motor vehicle accident in Smithville reported to 911 at 10:55 a.m. Saturday.
The victim, Christopher Michael Roberson, II, 18, of Smithville, was traveling east on Highway 23 two miles east of Highway 25. According to the press release, he apparently lost control of the Ford truck he was driving and struck a utility pole and overturned.
There were no other vehicles or persons involved in the accident. He was dead at the scene from multiple trauma.
Gurley stated Roberson was ejected from the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the motor vehicle accident.