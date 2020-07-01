Through Wednesday's report from the Mississippi Department of Health, Monroe County has 12 new positive cases of coronavirus reported, bringing its total to 367 since March 16.
Statewide, there were 653 new positive cases reported with 9 new deaths from those who tested positive for the virus. The MSDH web site includes both probable cases and probable deaths. Probable cases are those who test positive by other testing methods such as antibody or antigen, and have recent symptoms consistent with COVID-19, indicating a recent infection.
Probable deaths are those individuals with a designation of COVID-19 as a cause of death on the death certificate, but where no confirmatory testing was performed.
There are 19,388 probable recoveries reported statewide as of Monday.
More data and information can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html#Mississippi.