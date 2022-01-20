Participation through a consortium of governmental bodies and attorneys is reportedly paying off following recent settlements with several opioid drug manufacturers.
Companies recently named by Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch in the settlements are AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal, McKesson and Johnson & Johnson.
According to the list of county and city allocations through the Mississippi attorney general’s website, Monroe County’s total cash value is $247,880, Amory’s is $64,534, and Nettleton’s is $9,385. Mississippi’s total allocation is $30,486,729, according to the report.
Local officials, however, had not received official notification about these figures.
Monroe County Board of Supervisors Board Attorney David Houston said the county is involved in other litigation through the consortium against Purdue Pharma and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals.
The county recently approved a memorandum of understanding in relation to the settlement announced through Fitch’s office.
In previous meetings, the Amory and Nettleton boards of aldermen approved memorandums of understanding with the State of Mississippi involving the class action opioid lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies.
“The proceeds from the national opioid settlement will almost exclusively be spent on the epidemic. Educating our young people that the pills in their parent's medicine cabinet are just as dangerous as drugs off the street is paramount. We will also try to ensure that there are ample treatment options available, in addition to our police department having the tools necessary to address the problem areas,” said Amory city attorney Sam Griffie.
In 2018, when Monroe County supervisors first approved to join the consortium, it was noted funds from any potential settlements could be used for recovery purposes for people addicted to opioids.
According to the description of the settlement on the Mississippi attorney general’s website, a key provision of any settlement is the majority of funds are required specifically for opioid treatment and abatement.