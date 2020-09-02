ABERDEEN – For years, city and county officials have worked together on matters dealing with the jointly-owned former Holley Performance building. From roof issues tracing back to the early 2000s to the prospect of a sale in the past couple of years, items pertaining to the site have been passed and forth between the board of aldermen and board of supervisors on several occasions.
Last week, Aberdeen took official ownership of the building while the county officially became the sole owner of the Prairie Industrial Park, which was previously co-owned by the City of Aberdeen.
“I’ve always wanted to do some work with the county and I’m excited we could work together to accomplish something for the greater good of the Aberdeen community, as well as Monroe County. We’re in it together and we’re a team. I’m ecstatic to have this opportunity to do something so major for the county,” said Mayor Maurice Howard.
Howard explained interest in the former Holley Building site during Aug. 18’s aldermen meeting, which included a potential restaurant and manufacturer. He said the manufacturer’s owner, Howard Harper, was expected to address aldermen at their Sept. 1 meeting.
“It’s a great opportunity for the city and the county to work together. Even though we’re swapping property right now, we’ll still continue to work together. Whatever we can do to help the City of Aberdeen, we’ll be glad to and be glad to work with the mayor of Aberdeen too,” said Monroe County Board of Supervisors President Fulton Ware.