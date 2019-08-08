Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson requested the board of supervisors’ approval Aug. 5 to apply for a grant to provide for items such as community storm shelters and alert sirens for the county.
District 5 Supervisor Joseph Richardson asked about the availability of funding for storm shelters for individuals.
“This grant would be for domes like the one we have at Smithville and shelters like we have at fire departments,” she said. “We did find out at a meeting we had last week that Mississippi is the only state that’s not doing individual storm shelters.”
“A lot of people who live in rural areas don’t have time to get to the fire department or have time to get to a dome. They may have time to get to their backyards,” Richardson said.
The grant requires a 25 percent match. Supervisors approved for her to apply.
“We only have a week to apply, then we can sit down and decide what to apply for,” she said.
In other business, supervisors heard bids for the construction of the new Coontail bridge, which is .268 of a mile. All three bids came in higher than the $2.25 million project estimate at $2,697,146.11, $2,844,902.64 and $3,183,378.45.
“This project started as a federal bridge repair project. It now will be funded out of a pool of emergency money from the state,” said board president Billy Kirkpatrick.
The county was awarded $2.3 million in funds for the project in January. Supervisors took the bids under advisement.
In other business, supervisors received objections on behalf of Moore Manor and Timberlake Apartments and Monroe Gas in regards to tax assessments.
According to board attorney David Houston, the company filing objections on behalf of Moore Manor and Timberlake Apartments wants the valuation to be based on revenue since they are Section 42 housing complexes.
Deborah Sharp, who lives in District 5, asked supervisors what she could personally do to have an ordinance instated dealing with unsightly property. She said there are several junk cars being stored at a neighboring property.
“I want to do whatever I can to make our county look better. I take pride in where I live. I love the county. I feel like if we pay taxes like everyone else, we should be treated the same.
Houston and chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer suggested starting with a petition signed by people in her neighborhood. Kirkpatrick asked if she could give county officials the 911 address of the property to see if the county could determine if it’s a health hazard.
Supervisors approved a quitclaim deed to the Monroe County School District for county owned property at Becker’s Advanced Learning Center. According to Boozer, the property has been owned by the county since 1925. The county will retain the property occupied by the Becker Community Center.
The board approved for the notice of a public hearing regarding to informing the public of the county’s intent to apply for a U.S. Department of Agriculture rural development grant for a steel wheeler roller for the Monroe County Road Department.
The grant, if awarded, would require a 25 percent match by the county, and it is worth as much as $50,000.