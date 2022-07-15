ABERDEEN – Monroe County was recently bonded $4,745,770 thanks to Emergency Road and Bridge Repair (ERBR) funding through the state for a Bartahatchie Road bridge project over the main channel of the Buttahatchie River. There was brief mention during July 5’s board of supervisors meeting of the project being bonded.
“We did a repair on pilings on the west end of the bridge two years ago that were on land. They came back and did an underwater inspection that’s required every couple of years and found there was piling out in the water that had pretty significant section loss,” said county road manager Daniel Williams after the meeting.
Money through this round of ERBR funds will assist 61 bridges throughout Mississippi.
The Bartahatchie bridge is currently posted at six tons, which allows for regular vehicle traffic but detours for heavier vehicles.
“That shut down all our buses, log trucks and all bigger vehicles. That resulted in a 40- to 45-minute detour for buses twice a day,” Williams said.
While the county does not have funds in hand yet, Williams hopes the advertisement for bids will go out in late July or early August. He also hopes work will begin in September or October and for the project to be completed by spring.
“It will be an inconvenience because this bridge will have to be torn out and built right back where it is since it’s in a straight-away. If it was in a curve, we could build it beside it and tie the road back in. With this being a straight-away, it’s nearly impossible to do that,” he said.
As of December 2021, the average daily traffic count was 563 vehicles.
Williams added work will begin in the coming weeks for piling repairs on the Caledonia bridge, but traffic will not be impacted. There is currently no weight limit posted on the bridge. He said after work is completed and the Caledonia bridge is inspected again, there is a possibility of a weight posting.
There’s also a bridge project on Deer Road.
“We have a few other bridges throughout the county that have postings that we’re going to work on, but it’s going to be a process getting to all of them. Right now, we’ve got a total of 29 posted bridges. We already have a plan for 16 bridges in the next month or so. We’ll be able to have either a very small posting or no posting on them,” Williams said.
Prairie Industrial Site
Also during July 5’s supervisors meeting, county administrator Bob Prisock gave an update on interest for a couple of buildings at the Prairie Industrial Site. The county has recently worked to meet needs of potential business prospects while making improvements to make other buildings more marketable.
The work includes roof improvements on one particular building.
“There’s 500 gallons of sealant on top of it, and it cost about $10,000. We had a bid for doing that that was $160,000,” Prisock said, adding volunteers from the work center helped the Monroe County Building and Grounds Department on the project. “That’s a tremendous savings. That’s an excellent saving for the county.”
He noted capital improvements on the buildings will mean an increase on lease rates.
Board president Hosea Bogan suggested for available buildings at the industrial site be advertised.
He also suggested for Prisock to get estimates for any work that needs to be done to other buildings for the board to revisit.
“For all the buildings out there, whenever we do whatever it takes to get them ready, I think we need to have a plan on paper explaining what has been done or what we're lacking. If we can’t measure something, I don’t think we’re moving in the right direction. We’re just loosely talking,” Bogan said.
In other business, Prisock said he contacted representatives from rural water associations serving Monroe County regarding a meeting set for July 14 to explain available funds through the State of Mississippi.