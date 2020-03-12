ABERDEEN – Democratic representatives from several precincts in all five county supervisor districts will gather March 14 at the Monroe County Courthouse for the annual Monroe County Democratic Executive Committee Convention, which begins at 10 a.m.
The agenda will include electing a temporary chairman and temporary secretary to conduct the county convention, and a credentials committee will be appointed to determine who is eligible to be able to vote from information gathered during last month’s precinct caucuses.
“We will have delegates from at least one precinct in every supervisor’s district. We should have between 75 and 90 delegates and alternates,” said Monroe County Democratic Executive Committee Chairman Bobby Sacus.
Additionally at the county convention, delegates and alternates to the congressional district and state convention will be elected, and there will be an election for the Monroe County Democratic Executive Committee for the 2020-2024 term.
“That will be six members from each supervisor’s district, and there can be one additional person at large,” Sacus said.
The county executive committee is responsible for all Democratic primary elections. Some duties, such as March 10’s presidential primaries, are assigned to the county’s election commissioners and the circuit clerk’s office.
“We’re responsible for all county elections, be it federal or county elections. We don’t deal with special elections or general elections. Municipality elections are different. If they don’t have a municipal committee, it would be our responsibility to put one in place,” Sacus said.