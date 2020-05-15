ABERDEEN – During May 8’s board of supervisors meeting, Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson gave a briefing about the COVID-19 situation, specifically the county’s number of cases.
“Yesterday at the [Mississippi State Department of Health and University of Mississippi Medical Center] drive-thru test site [in Becker], they had 56 appointments and 51 of those were tested. From the time they drove in, they were out in three to five minutes tops,” Sanderson said, adding she expects the total number of cases to increase.
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, Monroe County had 199 positive cases since March 16, with 92 associated with long-term care facility employees or residents.
The total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 who died is 21.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West asked if she has an idea of the number of recoveries for the county, given the number of statewide recoveries is now being reported by the MSDH. She has asked, but county-by-county data is not available.
“The reason I ask that is because it’s over a 50 percent recovery for the state, and that’s very important. Are we on that same recovery trend to drop by 50 percent?,” West asked.
Board president Fulton Ware asked about the number of cases at long-term care facilities in the county, and Sanderson said they’re still increasing.
There was discussion about Aberdeen’s lower rate of cases in its long-term care facility versus higher cases at River Place and Diversicare in Amory.
“Protocols are better in place in Aberdeen than Amory,” West said.
Ware asked chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer about the three residents of Amory long-term care facilities he regularly keeps track of, and he said they are doing fine and have not tested positive.
As soon as supplies have become available, Sanderson has given them to hospitals, clinics and long-term care facilities. She said she was supporting local medical clinics for another week with supplies she gets from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency including masks, hand sanitizer and some cleaning supplies.
“With our numbers still rising, they need it,” she said.
County administrator Bob Prisock read details from Three Rivers Planning and Development District of the National Dislocated Work Grant, which will allow the county to hire three people making as much as $15 per hour. Eligibility falls on circumstances of the economic fallout of COVID-19, and the pay will last for eight weeks.
District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan mentioned his concerns of speeding traffic on Metts Road and asked about the possibility of speed bumps. It was mentioned they would be more of a liability than a solution.
“I bet I’ve had 50 requests for speed bumps since I’ve been elected. What I tell everybody is I’d like one in front of my house and if you put them in one spot, there are places just as problematic in other parts of the county and you’re going to have a whole county full of speed bumps. Then your law enforcement can’t get to a call and ambulances can’t get to a call and your volunteer firefighters can’t get to a call in time,” said District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson.
County road manager Daniel Williams said the county’s machine that registers people’s speeds can be moved to Metts Road.
In other business, Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said his department monitored 18-wheeler traffic on Splunge and Central Grove roads recently, and most were in compliance. As far as responding to ‘No Trucks’ signs, Crook said they were mostly log trucks, which are granted permits on county roads.
He also said work center inmates picked up 2,800 bags of garbage from roadsides in 15 days, which will equal $1,400 refunded from the state.
Priscock asked when work center inmates can return to work throughout the county. While they have been working with the county’s buildings and grounds department, Crook is unsure when they’ll be able to help on city crews and with nonprofits.
Crook added he is in communication with Okolona’s police chief about a reimbursement Okolona has requested for training expenses for a recently hired deputy.
“We’re working on a win-win. They need a K9 vehicle, and we’re in the process of getting rid of a lot of vehicles,” he said. “We’re working on it so they don’t have to spend a dime on a car and we don’t have to spend a dime on reimbursement for her and everyone is happy.”
Regional Rehabilitation Center Director Robby Parman thanked the board for its continued support of $2,500 per year for the center. Last year, there was a roughly 11,000 increase in the number of services. In addition to serving Monroe County residents at its Tupelo center, Regional Rehab board member and District 5 resident Angela Smith said students of the Aberdeen and Amory head starts and Nettleton schools are served by the center.