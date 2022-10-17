mcj-2022-10-12-news-friday-supervisors

Keona Harris of LIFECORE Behavioral Health Group of Tupelo requests accommodations to bring back services to the county for youth offenders during Oct. 7’s board of supervisors meeting. The program was offered more than 15 years ago but discontinued when funding dried up. Also pictured are Candida Ryan and Sandy Knight from Friend of God Addiction Recovery Center in Amory.

 JOHN WARD/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

ABERDEEN – The board of supervisors lent its support Oct. 7 for a revitalized program to deter younger offenders from preventing future crimes.

Newsletters

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus