ABERDEEN – The board of supervisors lent its support Oct. 7 for a revitalized program to deter younger offenders from preventing future crimes.
“I’d like to speak about a program that we hope to bring back to Monroe County. LIFECORE provided a program from around 2002 to 2007 called the Adolescent Offenders Program. The Department of Mental Health has asked LIFECORE to bring that program back,” said Keona Harris of LIFECORE Behavioral Health Group of Tupelo
The services were previously housed at the Monroe County Government Complex in Amory but were discontinued when funding from the Department of Mental Health was no longer available.
“We are a clinical program aimed at youth who have had previous experience with youth court to not offend again,” she said.
Other services offered include parenting classes, individual and family therapy, a day treatment class and case management services.
“We are family oriented. We are targeting January 2023 to relaunch services in Monroe County,” Harris said.
She elicited enthusiastic support from the supervisors.
“I think I speak for the board that we certainly want you back,” said District 3 Supervisor Rubel West.
District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson concurred.
“We’ll figure out a way to accommodate you somehow,” he said.
County administrator Bob Prisock invited Harris to meet with him to tour the building and look at options to get the program set back up to operate.
In other business, Candida Ryan and Sandy Knight from Friend of God Addiction Recovery Center in Amory thanked supervisors for their continued support. They solicited their participation for the annual Christmas banquet and program to be held at the Old Armory in Amory on Dec. 1.
In another matter, engineer James Woodall of Cook Coggin Engineers updated supervisors on county roads that will soon be resurfaced.
“We’ll be doing 15.218 miles at cost of $1.567 million. It’s a 60-day project,” he said.
Areas to be resurfaced include sections of Old Highway 25; Coontail, Athens, Lackey, Egypt and Hatley-Detroit roads; and the Cockerham bridge.
Prisock updated supervisors on progress of the rehabilitation of Prairie Industrial Park.
“The plumbing and electrical is substantially complete in all the buildings except for the heavy electrical in the second Myrex building. Painting on Building 4 is complete as well. We will also get the fencing back up around Building 1,” he said.
Prisock also received approval to purchase a used fire truck and Humvee for the Wren Volunteer Fire Department that were retired from the state forestry department.
Board attorney David Houston reported interlocal agreements for American Rescue Plan Act-funded projects for Monroe Regional Hospital and rural water projects through the City of Aberdeen have been sent to the state attorney general’s office for review.
Houston is hopeful both agreements will be approved.
He also updated the board on the progress of opioid-related lawsuits on behalf of the county.
“We’re involved in three different opioid lawsuits. The first case has been resolved, resulting in a distribution payment of $8,601.51 for year one,” Houston said.
During his input, Richardson was approved to contribute $800 from his rural recreation fund to the Smithville Police Department.
